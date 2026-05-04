MultiChoice and Altech UEC Face Tribunal Prosecution for Alleged Market Division

The Competition Commission refers MultiChoice South Africa and Altech UEC to the Competition Tribunal, alleging an agreement to avoid competition in the pay-TV market dating back to 2014. The commission seeks penalties of up to 10% of each company’s annual turnover.

The Competition Commission of South Africa has taken decisive action against MultiChoice South Africa and Altech UEC, referring both entities to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.

The core allegation centers around a market-division agreement purportedly established in February 2014. This agreement, according to the commission, involved Altech UEC agreeing to refrain from competing with MultiChoice within the pay-television market. This action is a significant development in the ongoing efforts to ensure fair competition within the South African broadcasting landscape and underscores the commission’s commitment to enforcing the Competition Act.

The Act explicitly prohibits agreements between competitors, or those who could potentially become competitors, that aim to divide markets through the allocation of suppliers, customers, or specific goods and services. The commission is pursuing substantial administrative penalties, potentially reaching up to 10% of each company’s annual turnover, should the allegations be substantiated by the tribunal. The history between the two companies is crucial to understanding the context of these allegations.

MultiChoice had consistently relied on Altech UEC as a primary source for set-top boxes, a relationship that existed when Altech UEC was an integral part of Altron’s TMT division. The commission’s investigation revealed that the February 2014 agreement effectively served as a non-compete clause, preventing Altech from entering the market directly challenging MultiChoice’s dominance.

Further illuminating the situation is the launch of the Altech Node, a product introduced by Altech that initially appeared to be a potential competitor in the video entertainment space. However, contemporaneous statements from Altech’s then-CEO, Craig Venter, suggest a deliberate strategy to avoid direct confrontation with MultiChoice. Venter explicitly stated to TechCentral that the Node was not intended as a direct challenge to MultiChoice, emphasizing MultiChoice’s importance as a key customer through its relationship with Altech UEC.

He also revealed that Altech had proactively offered MultiChoice a partnership opportunity regarding the Node’s launch, but these discussions ultimately failed to materialize. The Node itself was positioned as a video-on-demand and smart-home product, notably lacking traditional linear pay-TV channels. Despite launching at a price point of R3 499 with a monthly subscription fee of R299, the Node struggled to gain significant traction in the retail market.

Ultimately, Altech sold the Node to Skyblu Technologies, a Chinese-owned entity controlled by Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology, a prominent Chinese television and consumer electronics brand. This sale further complicates the narrative, raising questions about Altech’s long-term strategy and its commitment to competing in the pay-TV market. The timing of the commission’s referral, occurring twelve years after the alleged collusive conduct, has also drawn scrutiny, with the commission not yet publicly disclosing the factors that prompted this delayed action.

The implications of a successful prosecution by the Competition Commission are far-reaching. If the Competition Tribunal upholds the commission’s allegations, it would strongly suggest that Altech, while serving as MultiChoice’s primary decoder supplier, deliberately chose not to directly compete with its largest customer for market share. This decision, according to the commission, was motivated by a fear of jeopardizing the valuable client relationship with MultiChoice.

Such a finding could set a precedent for future cases involving potential collusion between suppliers and dominant players in various industries. It would also reinforce the importance of independent competition, even when significant business relationships exist. The case highlights the complexities of navigating competitive landscapes where companies simultaneously serve as both suppliers and potential competitors. The commission’s pursuit of administrative penalties underscores the seriousness with which it views anti-competitive behavior and its commitment to protecting consumer interests.

The lack of transparency regarding the reasons for the twelve-year delay in bringing this matter to the tribunal remains a point of concern, prompting questions about the commission’s investigative processes and prioritization of cases. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the future of competition within the South African pay-television market and beyond, potentially influencing the strategies of other players in the industry and shaping the regulatory landscape for years to come





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Multichoice Altech UEC Competition Commission Competition Tribunal Pay-TV Market Division Competition Act Anti-Competitive Behavior South Africa Altron

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