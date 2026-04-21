Multi-Million Rand Asset Freeze Targets Eskom Procurement Fraud Syndicate

The Special Investigating Unit has frozen assets worth millions belonging to a businessman and his family trusts following a major procurement fraud investigation at Eskom power stations.

Corruption investigators have achieved a significant breakthrough in their ongoing efforts to sanitize the operations of South Africa's struggling state-owned power utility, Eskom . The Special Investigating Unit ( SIU ) has successfully secured a robust preservation order from the Special Tribunal, effectively freezing a vast array of assets linked to businessman Siyabonga Moses Goodwill Nkosi.

The court-sanctioned move prevents the sale, transfer, or concealment of 17 immovable properties and seven high-end luxury vehicles, which are collectively estimated to be worth tens of millions of rands. This legal intervention marks a critical development in a broader investigation into allegations of systematic procurement fraud that has plagued the utility for several years. The SIU investigation, which falls under the authority of Proclamation R.80 of 2022, has uncovered a sophisticated scheme where internal processes at the Kusile and Matla power stations were manipulated to facilitate the theft of approximately R74 million from the public purse. Evidence presented before Judge Bernard Ngoepe details a disturbing modus operandi involving the deliberate inflation of costs for electrical relays, which are vital components for the maintenance of power generation facilities. According to investigators, these items were invoiced at an astronomical R50 000 each, despite having a standard market value ranging between R180 and R450 per unit. To maintain the secrecy of this operation, officials reportedly engaged in the deliberate splitting of purchase orders to keep individual transactions below the R1 million threshold, thereby bypassing formal procurement oversight and internal auditing controls. Furthermore, the perpetrators allegedly uploaded fraudulent part numbers into Eskom internal software systems. This technical manipulation ensured that only vendors who were part of the collusion network could participate in the bidding process, effectively freezing out legitimate competition and inflating expenditure on equipment that was ultimately never even utilized by the utility. Siyabonga Moses Goodwill Nkosi stands at the center of these allegations, both in his personal capacity and as a key trustee for the Nkosi Royal Trust, the Sibongukukhanya Trust, and the Siyabonga Kankosi Trust. Investigators contend that these entities were utilized as strategic financial conduits to launder proceeds from the irregular procurement contracts into a portfolio of luxury assets spanning Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Among the frozen properties are high-value real estate holdings in affluent neighborhoods, such as a R13.5 million penthouse at The Capital on the Park and various luxury units at Serengeti Estate and Zimbali. The list of confiscated assets also includes a fleet of high-performance vehicles, specifically multiple Porsche models and two Lamborghini Urus SUVs. The SIU has confirmed that this preservation order is merely the beginning of their enforcement strategy. Under the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act, the agency now has a 60-day window to formally petition the tribunal to have the irregular contracts set aside entirely. Additionally, the unit is preparing to refer all gathered evidence of criminal activity to the National Prosecuting Authority for potential prosecution, while simultaneously pursuing civil litigation to recoup the financial losses suffered by the state





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Eskom SIU Corruption Procurement Fraud Asset Forfeiture

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