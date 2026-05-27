Multi-Agency Raid Seizes Two Nile Crocodiles Kept Illegally in Springs

In a coordinated operation on May 25, law enforcement and wildlife authorities seized two Nile crocodiles and two tortoises from a property in Petersfield, Springs. The owner lacked required permits, leading to criminal charges under South Africa's biodiversity laws.

A multi-agency operation conducted on May 25 resulted in the seizure of two Nile crocodiles and two tortoises from a residential property in Petersfield, Springs.

The raid was spearheaded by members from Tshwane K9, the Gauteng Department of Environment, the Vereeniging Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit, the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital, and the Springs SPCA. Acting on a tip-off that a resident was allegedly keeping the animals without the necessary permits, the authorities obtained a search warrant from the Springs Magistrate's Court.

Upon arrival at the property around 10:00, the owner was not present, but an alleged manager of his company escorted the team onto the premises. During the search, investigators discovered a black steel enclosure measuring approximately 5.6 metres by 1.8 metres. Inside were two Nile crocodiles, along with a small blue splash pool. The crocodiles were being kept in conditions that appeared unsuitable for such dangerous and protected species.

The tortoises were also found on the property. The owner had reportedly been keeping the animals for more than two years without the required permits under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act. This act is designed to protect threatened or protected species and regulate their keeping to prevent harm to both the animals and the public. The crocodiles were seized and handed over to the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital for medical assessment and temporary housing.

The tortoises were also taken into custody. A criminal case was opened at the Springs SAPS for contravention of the Biodiversity Act, and investigations are ongoing. The authorities stressed that anyone wishing to keep exotic pets or wildlife must first familiarise themselves with the relevant laws and obtain lawful permits. The illegal keeping of such species poses risks to the animals' welfare and to human safety.

Nile crocodiles are powerful predators that require specialised care and secure enclosures. Keeping them without a permit not only breaks the law but also endangers the community. The operation underscores the commitment of South African law enforcement and conservation bodies to combat wildlife crime, even at the local level. Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activities involving protected species to the authorities.

The seized animals will remain under veterinary care while legal proceedings continue. This case serves as a reminder that wildlife protection laws apply to all individuals, and ignorance is not a defence. The public should seek guidance from the Department of Environment or reputable wildlife organisations before acquiring any exotic animal. The successful outcome of this operation highlights the effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation in enforcing environmental legislation and safeguarding South Africa's unique biodiversity





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