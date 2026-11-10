Mukuru Adds 170,000 Spaza Shop Cash Points for Remittance Payments

Mukuru has partnered with Flash to add 170,000 cash pay-in points at spaza shops across South Africa, making remittance payments easier for migrant communities.

Mukuru has partnered with payments technology company Flash to add 170,000 cash points where consumers can pay for remittance orders across South Africa. The partnership draws on Flash's extensive network of spaza shops and is aimed at reducing the time and distance many customers currently travel to make a payment.

The company said the initiative is part of a broader effort to make cash pay-ins easier and improve access to remittance services. Remittances are the money sent by migrant workers to families and loved ones in their home countries. Mukuru said the change is especially important for people living and working in areas with limited formal financial services.

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Mukuru Remittance Pay-in Points

In a statement, Mukuru said: For people in townships, peri-urban and rural areas who rely on cash and have traditionally had limited access to formal pay-in points, particularly South Africa's migrant communities, this change removes a real barrier and makes it easier to send money home. With these pay-in points inside spaza shops, Mukuru's services become part of places people already go, meaning fewer extra trips and more timely payments.

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The move comes as the South African Reserve Bank is pushing modernisation of the financial system to allow for the increased participation of non-banks. Although the Bank wants to increase the adoption of digital payments, it has also acknowledged the need to make cash more accessible at a lower cost for low-income communities that still largely transact in it.

Mukuru cited data showing that South Africa has around 190,000 traditional trade outlets, including spaza shops, independent grocers, liquor stores and taverns. Through these outlets, a collective R170bn in fast-moving consumer goods moves every year. Research confirms that traditional trade and spaza shops are growing faster than large supermarket chains, with almost 80% of South African households shopping at these traditional trade outlets regularly, the company said.

Growth of Cross-Border Remittances

Bringing Mukuru payments to these stores is a natural fit and helps shop owners draw in more customers and offer more services to their communities. A report by independent non-profit FinMark Trust, supported by the Reserve Bank, found that remittances to neighbouring countries have grown substantially to over R19bn by 2024 from around R6bn in 2016. It said cross-border remittances serve as a critical financial lifeline for millions of households across the Southern African Development Community.

South Africa functions as the region's primary economic hub and remittance origin point. Aside from Mukuru, other authorised dealers in foreign exchange with limited authority, meaning non-bank entities licensed to offer remittance services in South Africa, include Mama Money, Hello Paisa and Exchange4Free. Mukuru was co-founded in the UK in 2004 by Zimbabwean-born entrepreneur Rob Burrell. Last year, the country's largest bank by customer numbers, Capitec, said it was entering the growing cross-border remittances market, targeting about seven African countries.

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Competition in Payment System

Earlier this year, Capitec said it had expanded this to 26 markets, including Bangladesh, Pakistan and the UK, which have considerable populations of their nationals living in South Africa. Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago told a recent payments conference that the entry of fintechs, payment specialists and other non-banks into South Africa's payment system would increase competition for traditional banks, drive innovation and reduce costs.