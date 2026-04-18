Mugabe's Son Pleads Guilty, Unsafe Vehicles Towed, and Sports Support Amidst Weather Warnings

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, son of the late Zimbabwean president, pleads guilty to immigration charges and faces deportation. A major operation removes hundreds of unsafe vehicles from roads, while Orlando Pirates' coach backs a struggling striker. The South African Weather Service warns of severe winds, waves, and a storm surge in coastal areas. Investigations into alleged tender fraud and hospital looting also continue.

In a significant development, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of the late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, has pleaded guilty to two separate charges. Mugabe and his cousin, Tobias Matonhodze, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday, admitting to illegal immigration charges and agreeing to deportation. This appearance stems from an incident in February where they were implicated in a shooting at their Hyde Park residence.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane CFO, Gareth Mnisi, has testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, vehemently denying any association with tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. However, Mnisi did acknowledge a close connection with Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who is currently in custody awaiting a bail application. The commission has been investigating alleged tender rigging, with previous testimony revealing that 22 companies were awarded a security tender, resulting in payments of approximately R2.9 billion to date. The Madlanga Commission previously heard from Deputy Chief of Police for Asset Protection and Security Services at the TMPD, Revo Spies, regarding alleged tender irregularities. In a separate but related matter concerning public safety, a substantial crackdown on unsafe vehicles has been conducted over the past week. The Department of Roads and Transport removed approximately 368 vehicles from public roads due to critical defects, including faulty brakes, worn tires, broken headlights, defective brake lights or indicators, and cracked windscreens. Furthermore, over 1,400 notices of discontinuation were issued to road users during this period, highlighting a significant issue with roadworthiness. These operations were carried out from April 6 to April 12, 2026, across Joburg, Tshwane, Ekhuruleni, and the Sedibeng District Municipality, aiming to enhance road safety and compliance with regulations. The common causes of taxi accidents in South Africa underscore the importance of such enforcement, with one expert stating that even a fool can obtain a permit and engage in dangerous driving practices. The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has provided an explanation regarding the absence of charges against Hangwani Maumela, who is alleged to be an looter from the Tembisa Hospital. Maumela's name emerged in an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into contracts with service providers at the hospital. His involvement was also highlighted at the Madlala commission. Last September, the SIU released a report detailing three syndicates allegedly responsible for defrauding the hospital of over R2 billion. The SIU’s analysis of 2,207 procurement bundles pointed to serious maladministration and procurement fraud. In the realm of sports, Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has publicly backed striker Yanela Mbuthuma, who has been experiencing a dry spell in front of goal. Mbuthuma has not scored in his last seven league matches, with his last goal being in February. Despite this recent drought, statistical analysis indicates that the 24-year-old has had a productive season for Pirates, netting seven goals and providing three assists in 24 appearances across all competitions. This support comes ahead of their crucial clash against AmaZulu. Additionally, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued warnings of severe weather conditions, anticipating damaging winds and waves in the Western Cape and a storm surge in the Eastern Cape, advising residents to take necessary precautions





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