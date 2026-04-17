Mugabe's Son and Cousin Plead Guilty to Gun Charges, Face Deportation

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, son of the late Zimbabwean president, and his cousin Tobias Matonhodze have admitted to serious charges in a South African court, including firearm violations and attempted murder. The pair have compensated their victim and are now awaiting sentencing, with deportation a likely outcome.

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe , the youngest son of the late Zimbabwe an president Robert Mugabe, alongside his cousin Tobias Matonhodze , has entered guilty pleas to a series of serious charges in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. The duo appeared on Friday in connection with a February incident at their Hyde Park residence, where an employee sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound.

Mugabe has admitted guilt to contravening the Firearms Act by pointing a firearm and the Immigration Act for being in South Africa illegally. Matonhodze pleaded guilty to attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, possession of an illegal firearm, and immigration violations. The defence counsel for both men informed the court that they have since compensated the victim and offered ongoing assistance. In a bid to secure a lenient sentence, the lawyers emphasized the pair’s willingness to pay a further fine and their acceptance of deportation, even confirming their readiness to purchase return tickets to Zimbabwe upon their release. The court is set to reconvene on April 25th, with the final sentencing dependent on the disclosure of the missing firearm used in the shooting. The weapon remains unaccounted for, and authorities suspect the two men may have hidden it. Mugabe and Matonhodze were initially arrested on February 19th following the shooting of a 23-year-old man, believed to be employed as a gardener at the property. Reports from during their initial custody indicated that Mugabe collapsed twice, and there were rumors of his mother, Grace Mugabe, potentially risking arrest to visit him. In mid-March, the pair withdrew their bail applications to concentrate on negotiating a plea deal with the state. The case highlights a complex interplay of legal proceedings, personal accountability, and potential international implications, with the outcome of the sentencing expected to be closely watched by both South African and Zimbabwean authorities





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Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe Tobias Matonhodze South Africa Zimbabwe Deportation Firearm Charges Attempted Murder

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