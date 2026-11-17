MTN and Telkom restart acquisition talks. MTN, valued at R427.7bn, may offer cash or shares to buy all Telkom shares. Market cap R31.7bn. Regulatory risks persist.

MTN has initiated fresh discussions with Telkom regarding a potential acquisition of the telecommunications giant. The two entities confirmed on Monday that these early-stage talks could culminate in an official offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Telkom. Both companies emphasized that there is currently no guarantee that such a transaction will be finalized or consummated.

Valuation and Market Capitalization Context

Current market data highlights the significant disparity in size between the two telecom leaders. MTN is valued at R427.7bn on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). In contrast, Telkom holds a market capitalisation of R31.7bn. This valuation gap underscores the scale of the potential acquisition if the discussions proceed to a binding agreement.

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Investors are advised to exercise caution when trading in the securities of either company. Both MTN and Telkom have issued warnings that the transaction could materially impact share prices until further official announcements are made. The uncertainty surrounding the deal has led to strict advisories for shareholders to monitor developments closely before making any moves.

Historical Precedents and Previous Deal Failures

These current negotiations are not the first attempt to unite the two entities. In 2015, MTN and Telkom explored a network-sharing and commercial cooperation arrangement. That potential partnership was ultimately abandoned due to significant concerns regarding potential regulatory opposition and antitrust issues that would likely stifle competition in the market.

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The interest in combining resources was revived in 2022 when MTN entered formal preliminary discussions to acquire Telkom. At that time, the estimated value of the deal was approximately R24bn. However, MTN officially withdrew from those talks in October 2022. The withdrawal was driven by Telkom's inability to provide assurances regarding exclusivity and the emergence of counter-proposals from rival operator Rain.

Proposed Consideration and Shareholder Options

Under the terms currently contemplated by MTN, the consideration for the acquisition would primarily be settled in cash. An alternative structure allows Telkom shareholders to receive shares in MTN instead. The specific terms of any transaction, including the final form of consideration, remain subject to further negotiation between the boards of both companies.

The strategic rationale behind such a merger has been a consistent theme in previous discussions. An insider close to the 2022 deal indicated that a combined group would be better positioned to roll out 5G infrastructure. Such a merger would also aim to bring fibre connectivity closer to the end user, potentially improving service quality and coverage across South Africa.

Future Implications and Next Steps

Despite the restart of talks, both companies maintain that the path forward is uncertain. The history of regulatory scrutiny means that any new proposal will face intense examination by competition authorities. The presence of competitors like Rain adds another layer of complexity to the negotiations, as antitrust concerns remain a primary hurdle for any major consolidation in the sector.

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For now, the focus remains on the preliminary nature of the discussions. Stakeholders should watch for official updates from MTN and Telkom as they navigate the potential challenges of a merger. The outcome will determine the future landscape of South Africa's telecommunications market and the strategic direction of both major players for years to come.