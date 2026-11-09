MTN SA and Cell C Dispute Terms in Critical Roaming Pact

MTN South Africa and Cell C fail to agree on commercial terms, threatening the core infrastructure of the struggling mobile operator amid broader wholesale market shifts.

MTN South Africa and Cell C have failed to reach an agreement on specific terms regarding their extensive commercial relationship, signaling a potential disruption in the operational framework that supports the country's fourth-largest mobile network operator. The telecommunications giant disclosed this development in a trading update covering the nine months ending in September, which was published on Monday. This announcement highlights significant friction between the two entities, despite their history of deep integration.

Dispute Highlights Infrastructure Dependence

The core of this disagreement lies in the fundamental mechanics of how Cell C operates, as the company does not maintain its own dedicated radio access network. Instead, Cell C relies entirely on infrastructure provided by competitors MTN and Vodacom, which allows its subscribers to access both operators' networks, including 5G sites. This arrangement is not merely a convenience but a structural necessity for Cell C's existence in the competitive South African telecommunications landscape.

Also read MKP files dispute, claims it’s being shut out of governing eThekwini

MTN SA explicitly stated in its official trading update that the two parties had engaged extensively on the terms of their longstanding commercial relationship but ultimately did not reach an agreement on certain matters. The company confirmed that these unresolved issues will be addressed through the specific mechanisms set out in their existing agreement. While MTN declined to specify exactly which commercial clauses are in dispute or which resolution mechanism will be applied first, the company affirmed that discussions regarding the future terms of their relationship are ongoing.

Wholesale Revenue Shifts and Strategic Goals

This dispute occurs at a time when MTN South Africa is actively reshaping its wholesale business strategy, aiming to capture a larger share of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market. MTN reports that its national roaming revenue grew by 10.4% during the nine-month period, driven by a 13% increase in national roaming and a substantial 41.5% jump in international roaming. However, the growth rate slowed significantly to just 3.9% in the third quarter, a decline the company attributed to lower traffic volumes from major wholesale customers, though it did not name these specific clients.

Advertisement

MTN South Africa CEO Ferdi Moolman has publicly articulated a clear ambition for the company to become the leading wholesaler of MVNO services in South Africa. During a capital markets day event in June, Moolman explained that MTN is rebuilding its wholesale pricing structure to offer capacity at deliberately lower prices for MVNOs willing to accept lower service quality. He emphasized a tiered approach, stating that customers requiring high-quality service must pay a premium price. This strategy is designed to capture market share from competitors who may struggle to match these lower entry-level rates.

Competitive Dynamics and Market Impact

The tension between MTN and Cell C is further complicated by the competitive dynamics of the wholesale sector, where Cell C currently holds a dominant position. Cell C estimates that it hosts between 80% and 85% of the entire South African MVNO market. Its wholesale division demonstrated robust growth, increasing revenue by 20% to R1.76 billion for the year ending in May, while managing a customer base of 5.71 million MVNO lines. Key players in this ecosystem include mobile virtual network operators like Capitec Connect, which operate on Cell C's network infrastructure.

Despite its market dominance, Cell C faces structural constraints and potential risks from MTN's aggressive pricing strategy. Industry analysis suggests that MTN, along with Vodacom, is structurally constrained from competing too aggressively on wholesale pricing because doing so could cannibalize their own retail customer bases. If MVNOs switch to cheaper, lower-quality MTN infrastructure, it could indirectly reduce the demand for premium retail plans held by MTN and Vodacom. This creates a complex barrier to entry that MTN is attempting to navigate through its new pricing tiers.

Next Steps in Commercial Negotiations

As the negotiation process continues, both companies have indicated that the current framework will remain in place while the dispute is resolved. MTN SA committed to providing a further update on the situation when appropriate, leaving the market in a state of uncertainty regarding the immediate future of Cell C's network access. The outcome of these discussions will likely have far-reaching implications for the stability of Cell C's operations and the broader pricing environment for MVNOs in South Africa.

Advertisement

For now, the mechanism for resolving these commercial disagreements remains bound by the terms of the original agreement between the two telecommunications firms. Stakeholders are waiting to see how MTN's strategic push for wholesale dominance will play out against the entrenched position of Cell C. The resolution of this dispute will not only affect the two companies involved but will also influence the competitive landscape for mobile virtual network operators across the region.