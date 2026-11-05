MTN Retains Opensignal Best Network Title With 10 Awards

MTN secures South Africa's best mobile network title from Opensignal, winning 10 of 16 awards. Vodacom leads 5G speeds, while Cell C shares reliability honors.

MTN has secured the title of South Africa's best mobile network in the latest report by analytics firm Opensignal, capturing or sharing ten of the sixteen available awards. This victory maintains MTN's standing as the top performer among major South Africa n telecom operators. The results are based on real-world network measurements collected from user devices between July 1 and September 28.

MTN Dominates Overall Network Performance Metrics

MTN achieved four outright wins in the general network experience categories. The operator secured top honors for consistent quality, download speed, upload speed, and 5G availability. These metrics reflect the daily experience of the majority of subscribers across the country. MTN users recorded average download speeds of 56.4Mbit/s. This figure is 14.4% faster than Vodacom's average of 49.3Mbit/s. It is also more than double the average speed recorded by Telkom users, which stood at 25.1Mbit/s. The network demonstrated superior consistency with a score of 71.9%. This result placed MTN ahead of Cell C, which scored 66.9% for consistent quality.

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Vodacom Leads 5G Speed But Lags in Availability

Vodacom emerged as the clear leader in 5G performance, sweeping the awards for 5G speed and 5G coverage. Users on the Vodacom network experienced average 5G download speeds of 231.1Mbit/s. This speed is 58.2% faster than MTN's 5G download speed of 146.1Mbit/s. Vodacom also recorded superior 5G upload speeds at 26.1Mbit/s. However, the operator's lead in raw speed is tempered by lower network availability. Vodacom users spent only 14.5% of their time connected to 5G networks. This figure represents a significant improvement from the 7.6% recorded in Opensignal's August 2025 report. In that earlier report, MTN led with 12.4% of users on 5G. Despite this growth, MTN still leads in 5G availability among users with compatible devices. MTN users were connected to 5G 56.5% of the time. Vodacom users connected to 5G 53.5% of the time. Rain users connected to 5G 49.4% of the time, reflecting Rain's 5G-centric strategy.

Cell C Shares Reliability With MTN in Tight Race

The overall ranking reflects a highly competitive market where margins between operators are often slim. Cell C shares the reliability award with MTN, indicating a very close performance in network stability. Cell C scored 904 points for reliability, narrowly edging out MTN's score of 901 points. In the category of games experience, Cell C also leads the market. Voice-app experience is jointly led by Cell C and MTN. These shared awards highlight that most operators are performing within a similar range of quality. Most operators scored within approximately one point of the leader in these specific categories. The narrow margin suggests that user perception of network quality may be more influenced by individual location and device settings than broad national averages.

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Smaller Operators Share Awards and Face Quality Challenges

Cell C and Telkom each won or shared four awards in the latest assessment. Cell C shared the reliability award with MTN. Both smaller operators shared the 5G consistent quality award with MTN. They also jointly led in voice-app experience. Telkom posted the highest 5G reliability score of any operator, achieving 948 points. Four operators tied on the broader reliability metric, with Telkom leading the group. Telkom also shared the time on network award with MTN. Telkom users had a signal available 99.2% of the time. Rain faced the most significant challenges in the report. Rain scored the lowest for reliability among the five operators, with a score of 842 points. Its consistent quality score was also the lowest at 59.6%. On 5G consistent quality, Rain managed only 56.9%. The other four operators scored between 80.8% and 82.6%. Rain's average 5G download speed of 103.2Mbit/s was level with Cell C's. This speed is less than half of Vodacom's average. Despite having a 5G-centric strategy, Rain's users did not achieve a better overall experience than competitors with broader network infrastructures.

Market Implications and Future Network Developments

The distribution of awards illustrates the distinct strategic focuses of South Africa's major telecom providers. MTN's strength lies in providing a balanced, high-quality experience across all network types. Vodacom's dominance in 5G speed positions it as the preferred choice for users prioritizing peak performance on compatible devices. Cell C's strong showing in reliability and voice services appeals to users seeking stable connections for essential communication. The data indicates that while 5G adoption is growing, availability remains a critical factor for user satisfaction. MTN's leadership in 5G availability suggests a robust infrastructure rollout. Vodacom's rapid increase in 5G connection time signals aggressive network expansion. The close competition in reliability and voice quality indicates that the market is mature. Minor improvements in network stability can significantly impact user experience and competitive ranking. Opensignal's methodology relies on aggregated data from a wide base of user devices. This approach provides a realistic view of actual network performance. The report serves as a benchmark for operators to identify areas for improvement. Consumers can use these metrics to make informed decisions about network providers based on their specific needs.