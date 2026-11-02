MTN Nigeria Q3 EBITDA rises 32.8% despite Fintech challenges

MTN Nigeria reports strong Q3 earnings with EBITDA up 32.8%. The company navigates fintech recovery and dividend payouts while reversing previous financial declines.

MTN Nigeria delivered a robust financial performance in the third quarter, reversing the sharp slowdown experienced in the preceding period. The telecommunications giant reported that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, commonly known as EBITDA, increased by 32.8% to reach ₦951-billion. This significant recovery highlights the resilience of the company's core operations despite ongoing challenges within its fintech subsidiary.

Strong Core Revenue Drives Growth

The company attributed this strong quarter to a volume-led growth strategy that has gained substantial momentum. CEO Karl Toriola stated that the growth was driven by an increasing number of users, deeper adoption of data services, higher usage rates, and rising demand for home broadband. These factors were supported by continued investment in network coverage, capacity, and overall service quality. Data revenue surged by 31.4% to ₦981.4-billion during the quarter, while voice revenue saw a more modest increase of 9.3% to ₦503.3-billion. Subscriber numbers also expanded significantly, rising by 10.9% to reach 94.7 million users. The number of active data users increased by 12% to 57.2 million, with these users consuming an average of 17.2GB of data per month.

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Fintech Sector Faces Recovery Headwinds

Despite the strong performance in core telecommunications services, the fintech business continues to struggle with the aftermath of regulatory interventions. Fintech revenue fell by 58.1% to ₦20.3-billion in the third quarter, and for the nine-month period, it declined by 25.9% to ₦97.5-billion. The company explained that this decline was primarily due to the suspension of its airtime and data credit service between April and June. However, the situation has improved since the service resumed operations under a new multi-partner model. Revenue from this specific service rose by 78.5% compared to the second quarter. Management aims to sustain this recovery trajectory, targeting a return to expected levels by the end of November 2026. Credit losses also saw a sharp increase, with expected credit loss charges on trade receivables rising to ₦15-billion for the nine months from ₦2.4-billion, mainly due to a reassessment of XtraTime receivables.

Mobile Money Wallet Restructuring

MTN Nigeria is actively working to transform its Mobile Money platform, MoMo, into a super app, a strategic shift that has impacted wallet metrics in the short term. The number of active MoMo wallets decreased to 3.2 million at the end of September from 3.8 million at the end of 2025, following the deactivation of legacy wallets. When measured on the new platform alone, monthly active users were up 11.6% year on year at 3.2 million. More importantly, wallet balances more than quadrupled to ₦43.8-billion from December levels. This increase in balances helped core mobile money revenue more than double, indicating a healthier and more valuable user base despite the lower wallet count. The planned structural separation of the fintech business from MTN Nigeria, which was approved by shareholders in April, is still awaiting regulatory approval.

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Significant Dividend Payouts Declared

In a move that rewards shareholders and signals financial stability, MTN Nigeria paid out ₦859.7-billion in dividends over the nine-month period. This total includes a final dividend of ₦15 per share for 2025 and an interim dividend of ₦26 per share, a substantial increase from the ₦5 per share paid a year earlier. MTN International (Mauritius), the wholly owned subsidiary of JSE-listed MTN Group that holds a 73.39% stake in MTN Nigeria, received ₦655.6-billion, excluding withholding tax. This amount equates to approximately US$490-million at the end-September exchange rate. These payouts mark a significant turnaround from 2024, when foreign exchange losses had pushed the company's total equity into negative territory.

Financial Position and Future Guidance

The company's financial health has improved markedly, with equity standing at ₦843.9-billion at the end of September, compared to negative ₦458-billion at the start of 2025. The EBITDA margin widened by 5.8 percentage points to 58.7%, and profit after tax rose by 36.5% to ₦457.6-billion. While the quarter's growth was just below the company's medium-term guidance of average service revenue growth of at least low-20%, the nine-month figure remains within this target. MTN Nigeria reaffirmed its guidance for future performance, projecting an EBITDA margin in the mid-to-high-50% range. These results demonstrate a strong commitment to value creation and operational efficiency in the Nigerian market.