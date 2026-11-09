MTN Group Reports Strong Q3 2026 Growth and Customer Expansion

MTN Group reveals a 17.2% rise in service revenue for the first nine months of 2026, driven by robust data usage and fintech expansion, despite flat sales in South Africa.

MTN Group has announced significant financial progress for the nine-month period concluding on 30 September 2026, recording accelerated earnings and robust cash generation. The telecommunications giant reported a substantial surge in active data subscribers and mobile money users, reflecting a resilient demand for connectivity services across its operational markets. This strong performance was highlighted during updates shared by executives following the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2024 conference held in Cape Town on February 7, 2024.

Service Revenue and User Growth Metrics

MTN Group delivered a strong performance in the first nine months of 2026, with service revenue and earnings growth accelerating through the third quarter. In constant-currency terms, Group service revenue increased by 17.2% to R176.2 billion in the period to 30 September 2026. The company attributes this growth to resilient demand for data and connectivity services, sustained momentum in markets like Nigeria and Ghana, and improving contributions from other regions.

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The number of customers increased by 7%, reaching almost 323 million customers. Market analyst Makwe Masilela, founder of Makwe Fund Managers, noted that the market responded positively to these figures. He observed that the group saw an increase in customers, active data subscribers, data traffic, and MoMo users in the nine months ended 30 September 2026. This growth in the subscriber base underpins the financial strength reported by the group.

Stakeholder Positions and Market Reaction

Market analyst Makwe Masilela stated that the market is happy with the group's update regarding the nine months ended 30 September 2026. He highlighted that the number of customers increased by 7%, to almost 323 million customers, while FinTech and mobile money average usage sat at almost 70 million users. These metrics demonstrate a successful diversification beyond traditional voice services into high-growth digital and financial sectors.

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The positive reception from investors was immediate, with the knee-jerk reaction to the share price seeing it go up by just over 2%. This market reaction occurred as traders digested the quarterly update from MTN. Makwe Masilela explained that investors appreciate this kind of quarterly update because it validates the strategic shift toward data and fintech solutions.

Regional Performance and Strategic Outlook

President and CEO Ralph Mupita emphasized the quality of the portfolio, noting that Q3 was the strongest quarter of 2026. He credited the success to the efforts of all MTN employees and the 323 million customers that trust the company for their connectivity needs. Growth accelerated every month from May, indicating a sustained upward trend in operational efficiency and customer acquisition strategies implemented across the network.

However, in South Africa, the telecommunications company's service revenue remained flat, with only 1% growth for the same period. MTN Group explained that this stagnation is due to continued pressure in the prepaid customer voice market and lower mobile termination rates. This regional contrast highlights the different competitive dynamics facing the telecom giant in its home market compared to its expanding footprint in other African nations.

Future Implications for Connectivity Services

The strong service revenue and cash generation reported for the nine months ended 30 September 2026 suggest a solid foundation for future investments. MTN Group's disciplined execution across the portfolio has allowed it to navigate challenging economic conditions in certain regions while capitalizing on high-growth opportunities in others. The expansion of mobile money users to almost 70 million users indicates a deepening integration of financial services into daily connectivity habits.

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As the group continues to leverage its 323 million customer base, the focus remains on sustaining the momentum seen in Q3 2026. The combination of high data traffic and robust fintech adoption positions MTN Group to maintain its competitive edge. Stakeholders will be watching closely to see if this growth trajectory can be replicated in subsequent quarters, particularly in markets where revenue has faced headwinds such as South Africa.