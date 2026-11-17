MTN Group explores a cash acquisition of Telkom, sending Telkom shares up 15.1% while MTN stock drops. The move hinges on government support and shareholder decisions.

MTN Group is currently contemplating a significant corporate move that involves a potential cash offer for Telkom, a development that has already triggered substantial volatility in the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. This strategic consideration has added approximately R4.8-billion to MTN's market value by mid-afternoon, while simultaneously signaling investor anticipation of a premium price for Telkom shares.

Market Reaction to Potential Merger

Telkom shares experienced a dramatic surge during Friday trading, opening at R70.25, which represented a 13.3% increase over the previous close. The stock climbed to a high of R73.30, marking a new 52-week high and an 18.2% jump, before easing slightly. At 2:54 pm, the shares were trading at R71.35, up 15.1% from Friday's close of R62, valuing Telkom at approximately R36.5-billion. Even the day's low of R70.05 remained 13% above the previous session's closing price.

Also read MTN and Telkom Restart Acquisition Talks for Full Takeover of Telkom Shares

In sharp contrast, MTN's shares declined, dropping 2.3% to R229.16 at 2:56 pm. This decline wiped almost R10-billion off MTN's market capitalization. The stock briefly traded at R234.99, just above its Friday close of R234.59, before falling to a low of R228.92, representing a 2.4% drop. These divergent movements suggest investors expect any offer to come at a premium to Telkom's pre-announcement price and are weighing the costs of a potential cash deal.

Financial Structure and Stakeholder Positions

According to statements released to investors on Monday morning, MTN was considering paying in cash for the Telkom acquisition. The proposal includes an option for Telkom shareholders to take MTN shares instead of cash. Both companies emphasized that these discussions are at an early stage and stressed there is no certainty that a deal will be concluded.

Advertisement

The state's support remains the critical factor in determining whether the deal proceeds. Together, the government and the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) hold more than half of Telkom. The government, which owns 40.5% of Telkom, saw the value of its stake rise by about R1.9-billion to roughly R14.8-billion. The GEPF, holding 11.1%, gained approximately R530-million as the market reacted to the news.

Implications for Shareholders and Strategy

The potential transaction highlights the complex ownership structure of Telkom and the significant influence held by state-related entities. The substantial increase in the value of the government's stake underscores the financial stakes involved in any potential acquisition. Investors are closely monitoring how MTN plans to finance the transaction and whether the premium offered justifies the dilution of its own market value.

As the talks continue, the market will likely remain volatile. The outcome will depend heavily on the negotiations between MTN's leadership and the major shareholders, particularly the government and the GEPF. Any definitive agreement would require careful consideration of the financial implications for both entities and their respective stakeholders.