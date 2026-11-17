MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita reveals three specific conditions required for a potential cash takeover of Telkom, including valuation premiums and government support, as competition in the South African telecom sector intensifies.

MTN Group Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita has explicitly defined the strategic prerequisites for acquiring the entirety of Telkom, signaling a significant shift in the South African telecommunications landscape. Speaking to the TechCentral Show, Mupita outlined that a successful bid hinges on three specific factors, with cash identified as the primary mode of payment for the transaction.

While Mupita and Telkom executives have acknowledged that preliminary discussions are in their early stages, MTN's public positioning suggests that at least one of the critical barriers to a deal may have recently been overcome. This development marks a stark contrast to the previous acquisition attempt in October 2022, when MTN withdrew from negotiations due to Telkom's declining financial performance and lower market valuation.

Also read MTN Telkom Merger Talks: Acquiring Shares in Early Stage Discussions

Valuation And Financial Metrics Comparison

The financial profile of Telkom has improved dramatically since the last failed negotiation attempt, fundamentally altering the economic calculus for any potential buyer. In July 2022, when talks initially commenced, Telkom was valued at approximately R17.1 billion with revenue experiencing a downward trend. However, by Friday's market close, Telkom's share price had risen to R62, pushing its market capitalization to approximately R31.7 billion.

Any formal offer from MTN would necessarily need to come at a premium to this current R31.7 billion valuation. The company's operational metrics support this higher valuation, with mobile data subscribers increasing by 29.3% to reach 19.3 million in the quarter ending December 2025. Furthermore, Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong reported in November of the previous year that the company had achieved twelve consecutive quarters of leading mobile service revenue growth.

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Strategic Assets And Competitive Impact

Telkom's strategic value extends beyond its mobile subscriber base, particularly regarding its fiber infrastructure assets which are critical for future digital connectivity. Telkom's Openserve division is recognized as the second-largest home fiber provider in South Africa, trailing only Vumatel. Since MTN lacks a comparable home fiber business on this scale, acquiring the entire company is viewed as the only viable pathway to securing Openserve.

Although Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong has repeatedly stated that Openserve is not available for sale as a standalone asset, Mupita confirmed that the competitive pressure exerted by Telkom is clear. Mupita noted in September 2025 that MTN was actively working to recapture market share lost to Telkom. This competition intensified after MTN deliberately excluded users who relied on borrowed airtime in the first half of the year, resulting in a 7.6% drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization to R8.5 billion.

Government Ownership And Privatization Politics

The path to acquisition is heavily complicated by the current ownership structure of Telkom, which requires significant political navigation to proceed. The South African government holds a 40.5% stake in the company through the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, led by Solly Malatsi of the Democratic Alliance within the government of national unity. Additionally, the Government Employees Pension Fund, managed by the Public Investment Corp, controls 11.1% of the shares.

Together, these state-linked entities control more than half of Telkom, meaning any sale to a private entity like MTN would effectively complete the privatization of the former state monopoly. This outcome would likely require explicit cabinet support rather than just a ministerial signature, as it represents a major policy shift. Such a move is expected to face strong opposition from political factions like the South African Communist Party, which has previously threatened to oppose any dilution of state ownership.

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Regulatory Hurdles And Market Concentration

Even if political and shareholder approvals are secured, the transaction faces stringent scrutiny from competition authorities due to its impact on market dynamics. A merger would eliminate the operator offering the cheapest prepaid data, leaving Vodacom and an enlarged MTN to dominate the South African mobile market. The Competition Commission must evaluate this against public interest tests covering employment and historically disadvantaged ownership.

The regulatory process can be lengthy and uncertain, as demonstrated by the Competition Tribunal's initial blocking of Vodacom's purchase of 30% of Maziv in October 2024. Although cleared on appeal in July 2025 and closed in December 2025, the process highlights the regulatory complexity. Furthermore, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has its own concerns regarding the combined spectrum holdings of the second and third largest mobile operators, which could further delay or alter the proposed deal.