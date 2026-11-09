MTN Group Boosts Q3 Profits Through Cost Cuts Despite Flat South African Revenue

MTN Group reports record third-quarter profitability driven by structural cost reductions and margin expansion, even as South African service revenue stagnates and prepaid subscriber numbers decline significantly.

MTN Group delivered its most profitable quarter of the year for the three months ending in September, achieving an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin of 38.1%. This financial performance was primarily driven by aggressive structural cost interventions rather than top-line growth, as the telecommunications giant navigated a challenging environment in its South African division where service revenue remained flat.

Profitability Driven by Cost Reduction Strategies

The local unit's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 7% year on year during the third quarter, marking a significant expansion of 3.6 percentage points to 38.1%. This margin sits comfortably above the company's medium-term target range of 35% to 37%, as stated in a trading update issued on Monday. The profitability trajectory has improved consistently throughout the year, climbing from 32.6% in the first quarter to 35.9% in the second quarter before reaching the current peak.

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Executive leadership emphasized that these results reflect a deliberate strategic shift toward operational efficiency rather than organic volume expansion. The group highlighted that its cost base has become leaner, with network and information technology spending falling by 5% and marketing expenditures being reduced. Additionally, doubtful debts decreased by 16.2%, contributing to the overall financial health of the organization despite broader market headwinds.

Strategic Decline in South African Customer Base

MTN South Africa deliberately prioritized a healthier, more valuable customer base over volume, resulting in a 6.9% year-on-year decline in its prepaid base to 27.4 million subscribers. This reduction is part of a quarterly trend that has seen the prepaid count drop from 29.7 million at the end of December to 29.3 million in March, and further down to the current level. The total customer base has decreased by 2.7%, reflecting a conscious decision to move away from lower-value accounts.

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This strategic reset had notable impacts on specific revenue streams, particularly within the fintech sector. Prepaid service revenue fell by 3% over the nine-month period, although the rate of decline narrowed to 2.4% in the third quarter. The restructuring of XtraTime, the company's airtime advance service, caused revenue in that segment to fall by 16.9%. This downturn dragged total fintech revenue down by 15.3%, even as mobile money active subscribers grew by 75.5% due to increased airtime recharges through retailers and informal spaza shops.

Contrasting Performance Across Business Segments

While prepaid metrics showed weakness, consumer post-paid performance remained robust. Consumer post-paid service revenue rose by 4.9%, with subscribers increasing by 6.1% to reach 4.8 million. Enterprise revenue also grew by 4.4%, led by converged information communication technology services which surged by 28.8% and the internet of things which jumped by 85.1%. However, enterprise growth slowed to 1.8% in the third quarter due to lower bulk short message system and mobile advertising revenue.

Data services emerged as a critical growth engine, with data revenue rising by 4.7% over the nine months and accelerating to 6% in the third quarter. Data now constitutes 50.5% of total service revenue, supported by a 27.9% increase in network traffic. Post-paid data users consumed an average of 32.8 gigabytes per month, a 31.9% increase aided by fixed-wireless access, while prepaid users averaged 5.2 gigabytes, up 28.9%. Smartphone penetration reached 70.6%, driving a 10.5% decline in voice revenue as customers migrated to data and messaging applications.

Group Growth Outpaces Local Unit Challenges

At the group level, the financial picture was significantly stronger than in South Africa alone. Service revenue rose by 17.2% in constant currency to R176.2 billion over the nine months, with growth accelerating every month from May to reach 18.1% in September. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew by 22.9% in constant currency to R86 billion, widening the margin by 2.8 percentage points to 47.9%.

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North African and West African markets were key drivers of this accelerated performance. MTN Nigeria drove much of the momentum, with third-quarter service revenue growing by 19.7%, up from 13.2% in the second quarter. MTN Ghana also contributed significantly, growing service revenue by 33.5% over the nine-month period. However, group fintech revenue grew by only 12.7%, missing the medium-term target of high 20s to low 30s growth due to a regulatory intervention in Nigeria that forced the temporary suspension of its airtime advance service.

Ralph Mupita, the group chief executive officer, acknowledged the disparity between the group's success and local challenges. He stated that while service revenue in South Africa was flat in the third quarter and up just 1% year on year, the company remained encouraged by month-on-month improvements in prepaid trends. The group expects full-year growth in the South African division to miss its target of low-to-mid single-digit growth, yet maintains that the third quarter marks a clear improvement in operational discipline and customer quality.