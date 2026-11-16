MTN and Telkom have entered early-stage discussions regarding a potential full acquisition of Telkom by MTN, marking a renewed effort after previous talks collapsed in 2022 due to regulatory and exclusivity concerns.

Mobile network operator MTN and fixed-line telecommunications giant Telkom have officially entered into renewed discussions regarding a potential merger. The companies confirmed on Monday that they are exploring a transaction that, if successful, would result in MTN offering to acquire all of Telkom's outstanding shares.

Both firms emphasized that these discussions are currently in the early stages of development. They also stated clearly that there is no certainty that a final transaction will be consummated or completed at this time. Market valuations highlight the scale of the potential deal. MTN is currently valued at approximately R427.7 billion on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Also read MTN wants to buy Telkom - in cash

Valuation And History Of Talks

In comparison, Telkom has a market capitalisation of roughly R31.7 billion. This is not the first time these two telecommunications leaders have explored a union. In 2015, they initially explored a network-sharing and commercial cooperation deal.

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However, that earlier attempt was eventually abandoned due to anticipated regulatory opposition and significant antitrust concerns. The prospect of a merger was revived in 2022 when MTN entered formal preliminary discussions to acquire Telkom. At that time, the estimated value of the deal was around R24 billion. An insider close to those negotiations suggested the combined group would be better positioned to roll out 5G technology.

Furthermore, the merged entity was expected to bring fibre connectivity closer to the end user, improving service delivery. Despite these potential benefits, MTN officially walked away from the talks in October 2022. The previous negotiations collapsed because Telkom could not provide necessary assurances regarding exclusivity.

Additionally, there was significant competition and counter-proposals from rival telecommunications provider Rain, which complicated the path forward. Following the collapse of those talks, MTN officially denied rumours last year that it was reviving the takeover bid.

Structure And Financial Consideration

However, the current confirmation suggests a significant shift in strategy or market conditions. MTN provided details on how the deal might be structured financially. The company said it currently contemplates that the consideration will be settled in cash. There is also an alternative provision for Telkom shareholders.

They may have the option to receive MTN shares instead of cash, depending on the final terms negotiated. The companies noted that the terms of any transaction, including the specific form of consideration, remain subject to ongoing negotiation. Nothing is final until all terms are agreed upon. Because the transaction could have a material effect on the price of shares for both MTN and Telkom, caution is advised.

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Both companies have formally advised shareholders to exercise extreme caution when dealing in their securities. Investors are being told to wait until a further official announcement is made before making any trading decisions based on this news. The renewed interest comes as the telecommunications sector faces increasing pressure to consolidate resources. Investing in technology is often cited as only half a strategy for long-term success in the digital age.

Industry watchers will be closely monitoring these developments. The potential for a combined entity to dominate the market with enhanced 5G and fibre capabilities is a major factor.

Regulatory Hurdles And Market Impact

However, regulatory scrutiny remains a primary hurdle. Past attempts were blocked or delayed by competition authorities. Any new deal will likely face intense review. The outcome of these talks could reshape the South African telecommunications landscape.

It would create a dominant player with extensive mobile and fixed-line assets. Until further details are released, the market remains in a state of anticipation. Shareholders are urged to rely only on official announcements from both companies.