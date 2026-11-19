MTN Group explores acquiring Telkom to consolidate the South African mobile market, addressing spectrum costs and ending a disruptive price war initiated by the state-owned operator.

South African telecommunications giant MTN Group is reportedly exploring a full acquisition of Telkom, signaling a potential major shift in the country's telecom landscape. The mobile operator is considering a cash payment to purchase the state-linked carrier, a move that underscores the intensifying competitive pressures within the local market. This strategic contemplation follows direct comments from Telkom's consumer business leadership regarding the ongoing market dynamics and financial realities facing the industry.

Strategic Logic Behind the Move

The commercial rationale for MTN's potential acquisition becomes clear when examining the recent history of the South African mobile market. Telkom initiated a aggressive price war through a data-led strategy that forced competitors to adjust their own pricing models. This disruptive approach caused Telkom's mobile voice revenue to drop by 13.1% in the six months leading to September, yet it successfully attracted 26.3 million mobile subscribers. MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita has described this shift as a deliberate effort to cultivate a healthier, more valuable customer base, even if it meant losing some market share to Telkom during the price war.

Also read South African Telecom Price War Intensifies as Telkom Gains Prepaid Market Share

Market Consolidation and Scale Requirements

The telecommunications sector in South Africa functions as a scale-driven industry where deep financial resources are essential for maintaining infrastructure. Investments in spectrum, 5G radio networks, fiber optic connectivity, and backup power require significant capital that smaller or struggling operators often lack. Telkom's recent financial results highlight these strains, with its investment costs rising to R2.2-billion in the half-year period while fiber investment decreased by 35.1%. Mobile service revenue growth for Telkom slowed to 4%, down from 6.4% in the first quarter, suggesting that a price disruptor unable to fund network upgrades at scale cannot remain a long-term competitor.

Competitive Landscape and Infrastructure

South Africa's fourth-largest operator, Cell C, serves as a cautionary example of what happens when infrastructure scale is lost. Cell C no longer operates its own radio network and instead relies on roaming agreements with MTN and Vodacom. MTN recently disclosed that it and Vodacom are reviewing these wholesale terms, highlighting how virtual operators like Capitec Connect are limited by the wholesale prices set by the dominant infrastructure owners. Consolidating Telkom into MTN would leave Vodacom and an enlarged MTN as the two primary mobile infrastructure players, potentially reducing the number of independent network owners in the country.

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Regulatory Conditions and Remedies

Any approval for such a major merger would likely require strict structural remedies from the Competition Commission and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa). Regulators may demand that a portion of Telkom's spectrum be allocated to an operator other than Vodacom or MTN to preserve competition. Additionally, if Openserve, Telkom's fiber business, becomes part of MTN, it must remain genuinely open to rival service providers with strict conditions to prevent abuse of market power.

Risks and Integration Challenges

Despite the strategic logic, the deal carries significant risks and complexities for MTN Group. Transactions of this magnitude can take years to close, as demonstrated by Vodacom's purchase of a stake in Maziv, which took nearly four years following initial regulatory blocks. The pursuit of Telkom could also distract management from daily operations and create uncertainty for staff at both companies, with unions likely demanding job security assurances. Furthermore, the cultural integration of a former state monopoly with a commercially driven multinational presents unique challenges that could impact the long-term success of the combination.