MTN South Africa advocates for proportionate social media age restrictions alongside education, citing new data on cyberbullying and parent surveys regarding child digital safety.

On 16 November, a coalition of child-protection organizations and researchers delivered an open letter to the Presidency demanding a minimum age of 16 for algorithm-driven social media platforms. This high-level policy push coincides with World Children's Day, marking a critical moment in the debate over youth digital rights in South Africa. The conversation highlights a tension between young people being active participants in legal discourse and subjects of restrictive legislation. MTN South Africa has weighed in on this complex issue, emphasizing that connectivity providers must prioritize the best interests of the child while avoiding blanket bans that may inadvertently harm educational opportunities.

Legal Debate and Cyberbullying Statistics

The urgency of this policy discussion was underscored six weeks before the open letter was sent. On 4 October, four teams of high school learners argued a constitutional question at South Africa's Constitutional Court. Their moot court competition focused on whether schools have the authority to restrict learner access to social media during school hours. These two events, occurring within a single month, illustrate the multifaceted nature of digital governance. Children are not only debating these rules in court but are also living with their real-world consequences daily.

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The concern driving the open letter is backed by significant evidence of harm. A 2026 Stellenbosch University study involving 659 learners at four urban high schools revealed that 63.9 percent of respondents had been involved in cyberbullying. Furthermore, 37.3 percent had experienced both being the sender and the receiver of such harassment. While this sample is not nationally representative, it highlights a thin line between hurt and hurting. Teenagers entering high school are often seeking belonging, making them vulnerable to online pressures.

Parental Views and Internet Usage Data

Parents are feeling significant pressure regarding their children's digital lives. The 2026 Karri Parent Survey of 2,780 mostly urban parents found that 74 percent believed social media access should be delayed until age 16. However, there is a stark contradiction in behavior. The most common age for a child to receive their first phone is between 10 and 13 years old. This gap between parental preference and practical reality suggests that children are online regardless of policy recommendations.

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Research commissioned by Unicef and conducted by Disrupting Harm supports this observation. The study found that 70 percent of surveyed youth used the internet without parental consent. Additionally, only 41 percent had received any formal online-safety information. Most children go online to learn and complete schoolwork, indicating that digital access is increasingly essential for education. The challenge lies in bridging the gap between when children first go online and when society deems them ready for full social media access.

Global Precedents and Regulatory Challenges

International experiences offer mixed results for strict age restrictions. Three months after Australia implemented its under-16 social media ban, the eSafety Commissioner reported that the proportion of children holding accounts fell from 52 percent to 42 percent. Despite this decline, 81.5 percent of minors still used an age-restricted platform. Communications ministers noted in a parliamentary reply that there is no irrefutable indication that a general ban stops under-16s from remaining active on these platforms.

Digital law specialists argue that legal age limits serve a broader purpose. Similar to alcohol restrictions, these laws set a social norm even if some teenagers find ways around them. The government intends to continue equipping children, teachers, and caregivers with digital skills rather than relying solely on prohibition. This approach acknowledges that while bans may reduce visibility, they do not necessarily eliminate access or teach critical thinking.

MTN Stance on Proportionate Protection

MTN South Africa supports measures that delay children's access to social media where there is clear evidence of harm. The company insists these measures must be lawful, proportionate, and protective. However, MTN cautions against blanket or punitive bans that ignore the educational value of digital tools. A one-size-fits-all rule risks depriving learners of opportunities, such as using a shared phone to join a class group or watch a mathematics tutorial.

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Age limits work best when combined with education. Without teaching children to question what they see, the same algorithm will meet the same untaught young person on their sixteenth birthday. MTN serves as a connectivity provider, not a content regulator. The company does not support calls to block lawful sites but acts on illegal content. In the second half of 2025, MTN South Africa inspected more than 33 million web addresses suspected of containing child sexual abuse material. The company successfully blocked more than 800,000 such addresses during this period.

Collaborative Safety Frameworks

Addressing digital safety requires a unified effort across multiple sectors. The South African Human Rights Commission's October report identified gaps in current laws regarding addictive feeds and age verification at sign-up. Platforms are well-positioned to build safe defaults and privacy-respecting age checks. Schools and parents must keep online safety as part of everyday conversation. Operators like MTN can support these safeguards through technological cooperation.

MTN did not enter this debate late. In April 2022, the company launched the Help Children Be Children initiative. This project was developed with the Internet Watch Foundation, Meta, the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, and Child Helpline International. The initiative promotes the concept of a safe online village to protect African children. In South Africa, this village includes Web Rangers. The program is run by Moxii Africa in partnership with the department of basic education, the Film and Publication Board, Google, and Meta. This collaborative model ensures that protection efforts are comprehensive and community-driven.