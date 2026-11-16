MTN Group has approached Telkom about a possible cash acquisition, with an alternative for Telkom shareholders to receive MTN shares. The talks are at an early stage, with no certainty of a deal.

MTN Group has confirmed it is in discussions with Telkom about a possible takeover, according to a notice to shareholders published on the JSE's Stock Exchange News Service on Monday.

The telecommunications giant said it envisioned a cash offer but remained open to an alternative arrangement under which Telkom shareholders would receive MTN shares. MTN cautioned that the negotiations were at an early stage, with terms still subject to discussion and no certainty that a transaction would be concluded. Telkom has appointed Bank of America Securities as its financial adviser and the law firm Bowmans as its legal adviser to guide these sensitive negotiations.

Also read MTN wants to buy Telkom - in cash

MTN Talks Revive Past Telkom Pursuit

This development revives a pursuit that collapsed four years ago, when MTN previously attempted to acquire Telkom. In 2022, MTN entered negotiations with the public entity, but these collapsed in October of that year after Telkom was unable to provide MTN with assurances around exclusivity. Prior to 2022, MTN was said to have bid for Telkom on at least two occasions over the past decade. A successful transaction faces significant obstacles regarding regulatory approval and shareholder support.

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The South African government remains the largest shareholder, holding 40.5% of Telkom, while the Government Employees Pension Fund, managed by the Public Investment Corp, holds an additional 11.1%. Without the support of these entities, no deal can succeed.

Furthermore, regulators must approve the merger, which would reduce South Africa to two major mobile operators. Both the Competition Commission and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa would need to agree, potentially imposing strict conditions on spectrum and wholesale access. MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupitai has stated that such a deal requires regulatory openness, political support, and a commercial agreement between the parties.

Telkom Faces Regulatory and Market Hurdles

The removal of Telkom from the mobile market would leave Vodacom and an enlarged MTN to dominate the sector. Additionally, Telkom operates differently than it did in 2022; its fibre business, Openserve, is now the second-largest home fibre provider in South Africa after Vumatel. Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong has repeatedly stated that Openserve is not for sale, complicating the strategic rationale for the acquisition.

The proposed MTN acquisition follows years of financial and operational challenges for Telkom, which has been forced to adapt to profound changes in South Africa's telecommunications industry. Once the dominant player in the country's fixed-line market, the partially state-owned company has faced declining demand for traditional landline and copper-based services as consumers and businesses increasingly migrated towards mobile connectivity, fibre and data services.

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Telkom announced plans to shed 3,000 jobs as it grappled with increasing debt, declining fixed-voice revenue and an increasingly competitive market. The company cited the rapid migration from fixed-line services to mobile voice, data and fibre as a major challenge. Telkom's permanent workforce had fallen by 15% in the financial year to March 2024, while the restructuring programme delivered approximately R1 billion in fixed-cost savings. The company has since made considerable progress in its turnaround.

Telkom Reports Financial Turnaround Progress

In its latest full-year results for the year ending March 31, 2026, Telkom reported revenue of R44.5 billion, an increase of 1.4%, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose by 5.8% to R12.5 billion. At the same time, net debt declined by 14.7% to R6.37 billion. In statements released to investors on Monday morning, both companies confirmed that the talks were initiated following an approach by MTN to acquire Telkom's entire issued share capital.

The entities emphasized that the discussions are in their preliminary stages and carry no guarantee of completion. The primary mechanism under consideration involves a cash settlement for the transaction, although alternatives exist for existing stakeholders. MTN stated that the consideration is currently contemplated to be settled in cash, while providing Telkom shareholders with an alternative option to receive shares in MTN instead.

Both organizations clarified that the final terms, including the specific form of payment and valuation, remain subject to ongoing negotiation between the parties.