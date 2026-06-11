Mthebeni Ndevu, popularly known as Emtee, appears in court for violating protection order

Mthebeni Ndevu, known popularly as Emtee, appeared before the Midrand magistrates' court for allegedly breaching a court order against him by his estranged wife. He was granted bail of R1,000 after spending a night at the Midrand police station. The rapper was charged with violating a 2023 protection order filed by his wife Nicole Chinsamy ordering him not to abuse her verbally or harass her on social media.

Mthebeni Ndevu known popularly known as"Ematee" appeared before the Midrand magistrates' court for allegedly breaching a court order against him by his estranged wife. The rapper handed himself in at the Midrand police station on Wednesday morning and was subsequently charged with violation of the protection order apparently taken out in 2023 by Chinsamy.

On June 4, the rapper unexpectedly entered Nicole's Midrand home and grabbed a knife in the kitchen while she was bathing their daughter. Their other two children were at school. Emtee and Nicole have shared a series of allegations of abuse in their relationship, sharing images of bruises and broken doors in their apartment.

In April 2023, Emtee filed for divorce from Nicole and moved out of their shared flat to stay with his friend in Fourways but the couple later reconciled, welcoming their third child together. While reports have said that their divorce is finalised, TshisaLIVE can confirm that it still under way





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Mthebeni Ndevu Emtee Midrand Magistrates' Court Protection Order Nicole Chinsamy Social Media Violation Bail Knife Abuse Divorce Reconciliation Fourways

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