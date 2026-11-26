MSC Cruises managing director Ross Volk confirms Durban will remain the line's South African home port as MSC Armonia debuts, but bigger ships depend on wider regional infrastructure and destinations.

MSC Cruises is keeping Durban as its South Africa n home port, managing director Ross Volk said as MSC Armonia made its debut for the 2026/27 cruise season, sailing out of Durban on Friday.

Business Confidence Index Falls Below Neutral

Volk said bringing bigger ships to the region depends on more than the port operator. It is about the city and the rest of the infrastructure within Southern Africa, he said. The commitment comes against a subdued business backdrop. The Durban Business Confidence Index fell for a third consecutive quarter to 47.97 in the third quarter of 2026, below the neutral level of 50.

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The business-confidence report offers a measure of the challenges facing Durban's broader economy. Compiled from responses by business executives and entrepreneurs in greater eThekwini, the index declined 1.74% from the previous quarter and was 7.96% below its level a year earlier. The report, issued last week by University of KwaZulu-Natal economists Harold Ngalawa and Ntokozo Nzimande, recorded improving perceptions of municipal service delivery for a second consecutive quarter.

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Even so, 69.6% of respondents thought the municipality was unlikely to address a service delivery complaint within a reasonable time, down from 71.2% in the previous quarter. Water supply was identified as the worst service by 33.9% of respondents, followed by public safety at 30.4% and roads at 21.4%. Volk rejects the suggestion that Durban is a problematic metro. He said MSC is invested in Durban and built the terminal behind it.

He says MSC has home-ported in the city for 30 years. He said the line will continue to home port in Durban because it feels the city is the best opportunity to offer cruising in Southern Africa to destinations in Mozambique and Mauritius and the like. Asked what Armonia brings to the South African market, Volk said the cabins look a little different, the veneer finish is different and the lounges are different.

MSC Armonia Embarks on Longer Season

He describes Armonia as similar in size to mid-class liner MSC Opera, with a slightly longer season providing some additional passenger capacity. The Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal in Durban is where guests embark and disembark from the MSC Armonia during the 2026/2027 season. Volk expects a somewhat larger volume of cruisers next season, though he says planning is continuing and he cannot yet disclose which ship will be deployed.

The prospect of substantially larger vessels depends on what destinations across the region can accommodate. He said the route is the most important element because a ship is not sent here on the basis of one port. Durban's cruise terminal can accommodate 5,000 passengers, rising to 6,500 with some infrastructure changes, Volk says. His concern extends beyond the terminal.

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National Cruise Strategy Takes Shape

He asked whether the city of Durban is ready to accommodate 6,500 people. He points to destinations including Cape Town, Gqeberha, Walvis Bay and Maputo as part of the wider capacity question. Volk says he has discussed cruise development with the Western Cape premier, Durban's mayor and Mozambique's president and economic minister. MSC is also working with Wesgro on a national cruise strategy which he hopes will emerge within the next couple of years.

Volk said cruise growth needs to be integrated with the rest of the tourism economy, from airports and roads to hotels, attractions and small businesses. The ship may bring the visitor, but the destination creates the value, he said. Passengers can generate business for transport operators, restaurants, retailers and excursion providers, while stays before or after a sailing can benefit hotels, he said.

For international visitors, a cruise can also form part of a longer South African holiday, creating opportunities to stay before or after their cruise and experience more of what the country has to offer, he said. Ports need to work with airports, roads, transport providers, hotels, attractions and tourism authorities to make the visitor journey as seamless as possible, said Volk. For the wider tourism industry, he said growth will require opportunities for the businesses that shape visitors' experiences ashore.

Creating stronger opportunities for these businesses to participate in the tourism value chain will be essential if growth is to have a wider economic impact, he said.