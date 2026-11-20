Mr Price Group announces a major overhaul of its online shopping platform following a 1% sales decline. CEO Mark Blair outlines the Red Cap roadmap to balance digital growth with store expansion.

Mr Price Group is initiating a comprehensive overhaul of its online shopping platform after reporting a 1% decline in e-commerce sales for the six-month period ending in September. This downturn has sparked intense scrutiny among market analysts regarding the value retailer's ability to capitalize on digital opportunities while maintaining its strong physical store performance, which saw a 3.2% increase in the same timeframe. The shift signals a strategic recalibration by the company to better align its digital infrastructure with the evolving preferences of its customer base.

CEO Acknowledges Online Shortcomings

During the group's interim results presentation on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Mark Blair directly addressed the underperformance of the digital channel, stating he was not defending the results and acknowledging that the online offering had fallen short of internal expectations. Blair attributed some of the operational challenges to technical limitations within the current systems, noting that the functionality was not where it needed to be for a retailer of the company's scale. He emphasized that the upcoming improvements would be a central component of the new growth strategy known as the Red Cap roadmap, which aims to rectify these deficiencies and enhance the overall digital customer journey.

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Balancing Digital and Physical Retail Strategies

The company's approach to the digital transition is distinct from the aggressive expansion models adopted by many competitors, as Blair cautioned against expecting a rapid mass migration of shoppers to online channels. He stated that value customers are not all transferring online, and the group intends to let customers dictate their preference rather than imposing a digital-first strategy on them. Consequently, the strategic focus remains heavily weighted towards making physical stores more attractive, improving in-store customer service, and encouraging higher visit frequency. This philosophy supports the group's continued expansion of its brick-and-mortar footprint, having opened 145 stores during the reporting period to reach a total of 5,410 stores across Africa and Europe by the end of September.

Strong Financial Performance Driven by Acquisitions

Despite the e-commerce slump, Mr Price Group reported robust financial results, with group revenue jumping 40.5% to R26.1bn, a surge largely attributed to the acquisition of German discount retailer NKD. Operating profit increased by 30.7% to R2.8bn, while headline earnings per share rose 2% to 523c. Excluding the impact of NKD, African retail sales grew 3.1%, significantly outperforming the broader market's growth rate of 1.2%. The apparel division, which accounts for 78.4% of African retail sales, grew revenue 3% to R14.4bn, demonstrating resilience despite weak consumer spending and aggressive discounting by competitors. Specific brands such as Mr Price Sport, Power Fashion, and Studio 88 performed well, although the core Mr Price Apparel business faced pressure from lower- to middle-income customers, and Miladys experienced a difficult second quarter.

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Telecoms and Financial Services Expansion

The telecommunications division emerged as a stronger performer, with sales increasing 9.1% to R740m. Mr Price Cellular expanded its presence to 93 standalone stores, alongside 499 outlets within existing stores, benefiting from growth in handset and accessories sales as well as its Mr Price Mobile offering. Meanwhile, the group is reviewing opportunities to expand its Mr Price Money financial services business, with potential plans to introduce existing credit products into acquired South African businesses. Although a broader review of its financial technology strategy is underway, Blair ruled out any immediate ambition to establish a standalone bank, clarifying that the company will not go as far as opening a Mr Price bank. Financial services revenue increased 3.2% to R484m.

Outlook for Second Half Trading

Looking ahead, Mr Price Group has signaled that trading conditions are unlikely to improve significantly in the second half of the year. Blair warned that higher household costs will continue to squeeze shoppers, creating a challenging environment for retail growth. The group remains under pressure to balance value pricing with the need to maintain margins while consumers navigate rising living costs. The success of the online platform overhaul and the continued investment in physical stores will be critical in determining whether Mr Price can sustain its market position and meet the evolving demands of its African and European customer base in the coming months.