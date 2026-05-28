Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni released on bail after handing himself over to police

Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni has been released on bail after presenting himself to the Delmas police station. His three co-accused have each been released on R70,000 bail after the state declined to oppose their applications. The accused are accused of extorting R2m from businessman Thomas Ntuli between 2022 and 2025. The money is alleged to have been a protection fee to allow him to operate his mine in Kwaggafontein. The accused have all denied the allegations.

Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni has been released on bail after presenting himself to the Delmas police station. His three co-accused have each been released on R70,000 bail after the state declined to oppose their applications.

The release terms came after Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela, and Philemon Msiza had handed themselves over at the Delmas police station on Thursday. During the bail application, defence counsel Shaun Abrahams SC said his client, Sibanyoni, had handed himself over against his professional advice. The accused are accused of extorting R2m from businessman Thomas Ntuli between 2022 and 2025. The money is alleged to have been a protection fee to allow him to operate his mine in Kwaggafontein. The accused have all denied the allegations





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Mpumalanga Taxi Boss Joe Sibanyoni Released On Bail Extorting R2m Protection Fee Thomas Ntuli Kwaggafontein Criminal Procedure Act Section 54 Unlawful Warrant Unconstitutional Abuse Of Process Rationally Lacking Magistrate At Delmas J50 Warrants NPA Mbombela High Court Urgent Interdict Application Accused Of Extorting R2m Denied The Allegations Extortion Protection Money Protection Fee Protection Racket Protection Racket Scheme Protection Racket Crime Protection Racket Offense Protection Racket Charge Protection Racket Charge Offense Protection Racket Charge Crime Protection Racket Charge Offense Crime Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection Racket Charge Crime Offense Crime C Protection

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