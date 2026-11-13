Mpumalanga Shootings: Two Brothers Killed, Father Critical in Trichardt Home Invasion

Police in Mpumalanga investigate the murder of Qaeed Bucks and Imtiyaaz Bux following a violent home invasion in Trichardt that left their father in critical condition.

Two brothers and their father became victims of a violent armed robbery in Trichardt, Mpumalanga, resulting in the deaths of Qaeed Bucks, aged 19, and Imtiyaaz Bux, aged 22. Their father, a 52-year-old man, remains in critical condition at a local medical facility after sustaining severe gunshot wounds during the incident.

Chronology of the Trichardt Attack

The traumatic events unfolded early in the morning of Friday, specifically around 3am, when three armed suspects allegedly infiltrated the family residence located on Schnetler Street. Sergeant Thulisile Magagula, the spokesperson for the Mpumalanga police, confirmed that the intruders gained entry into the house by forcibly opening a window, bypassing standard security measures to reach the interior of the home.

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Once inside, one of the suspects allegedly opened fire on the occupants present in the bedroom. Emergency medical services were summoned immediately to the scene after police arrived to find three male family members suffering from gunshot wounds. The rapid response of authorities could not save two of the victims from the barrage of bullets.

Victim Status and Police Response

Qaeed Bucks was pronounced dead at the scene by medical professionals responding to the emergency call. His older brother, Imtiyaaz Bux, was rushed to a nearby medical facility along with their father but was certified dead upon arrival at the hospital. The 52-year-old father remains in critical condition, undergoing intensive treatment for his injuries.

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Sergeant Magagula reported that the mother and two other children who were inside the house during the shootout managed to escape unharmed. Police have since opened formal cases for double murder, attempted murder, and attempted house robbery to cover the various criminal aspects of the assault.

Investigation and Suspect Apprehension

Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, the Provincial Commissioner of the Mpumalanga police, stated that the force has vowed to work around the clock to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice. All relevant role players were summoned to the scene to begin a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of the break-in.

Detectives are actively seeking information that could assist in tracing and apprehending the suspects. Members of the public with any relevant details are urged to contact Detectives on 082 497 4729 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10 111 to provide evidence that may lead to arrests.

School Community Grief and Support

Hoerskool Oosterland, the school where Qaeed Bucks and Imtiyaaz Bux were former pupils, issued a statement expressing profound sadness and shock over the unexpected passing of the two students. The school community is deeply saddened by the tragedy and has extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

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The statement also emphasized the school's commitment to supporting the younger brothers of the victims, who are still active pupils at the institution. Hoerskool Oosterland held them especially close to their hearts and extended love, care, and support to ensure the family finds comfort in the memories of the lives that touched so many within the school corridors.