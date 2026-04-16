Mpumalanga Premier's Office Accused of Politically Motivated Dismissal of Senior Official

A prominent ANC figure in Mpumalanga alleges his dismissal from a senior role in the premier's office was politically driven, citing a clause in his contract and irregular notification procedures. The provincial government refutes claims of unlawful termination.

A senior African National Congress (ANC) figure in Mpumalanga, Peter Nyoni , has asserted that his dismissal from the position of deputy director-general for institutional development within the premier's office was a politically motivated act. Nyoni's claim is rooted in the specifics of his employment contract, which was reportedly signed on November 14, 2023, under the tenure of former premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane.

This contract allegedly contained a crucial clause stipulating that upon the expiry of his fixed-term contract at the end of February, he would transition to a permanent employee within the premier's office, retaining his deputy director-general status. According to Nyoni's account, detailed in court papers, the provincial leadership, specifically an individual named Ndlovu, failed to adhere to the contract's provisions regarding notification of non-renewal. He contends that the manner in which his departure was handled strongly suggests a political agenda. Nyoni stated he was not formally notified of the decision not to extend his contract, but was instead informed that the premier was merely reviewing it. The situation escalated when, on March 2, JP Dlamini, the acting chief director of the corporate management unit in the premier's office, verbally communicated that Nyoni's employment contract had concluded on February 28. It was only two days later, on March 4, that Nyoni finally received a formal letter confirming the non-renewal of his contract. Nyoni's prior service to the Mpumalanga government was distinguished; he had been transferred to his role in the premier's office from his position as head of the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs. During his leadership there, that department achieved an impressive record of three consecutive clean audits, underscoring his competence and adherence to financial accountability. In response to Nyoni's allegations, Mpumalanga government spokesperson George Mthethwa issued a statement clarifying the administration's position. Mthethwa emphasized that the letter issued on March 4 did not constitute a termination of the contract but served solely as confirmation of its expiry. He further stated that Nyoni's contract did not inherently grant him an automatic right to permanent employment, as certain key conditions required for such an outcome had not been met. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions and potential political maneuvering within the provincial government





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Mpumalanga Politics ANC Dismissal Peter Nyoni Premier's Office Political Motivation

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