Mpumalanga police urge consumers to verify livestock ownership during festive stokvels. Brigadier Mdhluli warns of criminal charges for buying stolen cattle.

Mpumalanga police have issued a stern warning to residents planning festive season celebrations, emphasizing the legal risks associated with purchasing livestock. As communities prepare to organize stokvels and share meat among members, authorities are urging extreme caution to prevent involvement in stock theft crimes.

Police Urges Verification of Livestock Ownership

Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, the spokesperson for Mpumalanga police, stated that consumers must be vigilant when buying cattle to avoid becoming unwitting participants in criminal activities. He highlighted that purchasing stolen livestock can expose buyers to serious criminal charges, regardless of their intent.

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The police force emphasized the importance of verifying that cattle are legally owned before any financial transaction takes place. Buyers are advised to establish the clear origin of the animals to ensure they are not acquiring stolen property through ignorance or negligence.

Red Flags for Suspicious Livestock Transactions

Brigadier Mdhluli identified specific warning signs that indicate potential illegal activity in the livestock market. He specifically warned against buying suspiciously cheap meat that is sold from bakkies or by unknown vendors without proper documentation.

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Consumers are instructed to insist on tangible proof of ownership before handing over payment for any livestock. This includes requesting relevant purchase receipts or official ownership documents that verify the seller has the right to dispose of the animal.

Security Measures for Livestock Owners

In addition to consumer warnings, police are urging livestock owners to take proactive steps to protect their animals during the high-risk festive period. Brigadier Mdhluli noted that stock theft remains a significant concern, particularly when communities are focused on celebrations rather than security.

Owners are advised to ensure their cattle are properly supervised by herders during daylight hours. At night, animals must be securely locked in kraals to prevent unauthorized access. Regular counting and branding of animals are also recommended as essential security practices.

Community Policing and Reporting Protocols

Livestock owners are further encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities immediately. Police have asked farmers to collaborate closely with stock theft units and community policing forums to create a network of vigilance.

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These combined efforts aim to deter thieves and protect the livelihoods of farmers while ensuring that communities can celebrate the festive season without participating in or suffering from criminal acts.