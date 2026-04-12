Mpumalanga Police Launch Probe After Constable Allegedly Assaults Civilian at Volksrust Police Station

An investigation, both criminal and internal, has been launched by Mpumalanga police after a video surfaced showing a constable allegedly assaulting a civilian at the Volksrust Police Station on April 2nd. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has also been notified to conduct an independent oversight investigation.

Mpumalanga police are taking decisive action following the emergence of video footage that purportedly depicts a constable assaulting a civilian inside the Volksrust police station on April 2nd. The Mpumalanga police force has initiated both a criminal investigation and an internal disciplinary inquiry in response to the serious allegations of misconduct.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, the authorities have implemented a comprehensive two-pronged approach to address the situation. This involves an internal investigation into the constable's conduct to determine if any violations of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Code of Conduct occurred. Simultaneously, criminal proceedings are underway to ensure accountability under the law and maintain transparency throughout the investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings. Mdhluli emphasized the commitment to a thorough and just process. He stated that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has been formally notified of the incident. This is a standard practice in cases involving alleged police misconduct. The SAPS anticipates Ipid will conduct an independent oversight investigation, a step deemed crucial to uphold the integrity of the police force. The presence of Ipid ensures an impartial review of the incident and reinforces the commitment to transparency and accountability. The investigation will focus on gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and thoroughly examining the video footage to establish the facts surrounding the alleged assault. The authorities are determined to determine the circumstances of the incident and ensure that appropriate action is taken based on the findings. This is a crucial step towards upholding public trust and maintaining the integrity of the police service. The goal is not only to address the specific incident but also to send a clear message that such behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. This case reflects a broader commitment to accountability within the police force, particularly in cases involving allegations of assault or other forms of misconduct. The investigation aims to determine what happened, why it happened, and what steps are necessary to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The Mpumalanga police department recognizes the importance of maintaining public trust and confidence. The police service is obligated to serve and protect the public, and it is imperative that its members conduct themselves with professionalism and respect. Any actions that undermine this trust are taken very seriously and are subject to investigation and appropriate consequences. The authorities are focused on investigating the incident thoroughly, ensuring that justice is served. It's expected that the investigation will be conducted with diligence, ensuring all relevant evidence is considered. The SAPS, as an institution, is committed to upholding the law and maintaining the highest ethical standards. This incident is being treated as a serious matter, and the police department is focused on holding the responsible party accountable for their actions, if warranted by the investigation's conclusions. The internal disciplinary processes will run in tandem with the criminal investigation, to quickly and effectively address any findings. The internal disciplinary action will look at whether the constable violated any departmental policies or procedures and will recommend an appropriate course of action, which could range from counseling to dismissal. The use of Ipid to provide independent oversight of this investigation signals the department's firm commitment to transparency. The entire process, from the initial investigation to any disciplinary or legal actions, is managed with a commitment to fairness and due process, with the objective of restoring and maintaining the trust of the community





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Police Brutality Mpumalanga Assault Police Investigation Ipid Volksrust SAPS Code Of Conduct

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