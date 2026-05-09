Mpumalanga Police Confirm No Arrests Following Joseph 'Big Joe' Nyalungu Shooting

Mpumalanga police have confirmed that no arrests have been made following a shooting incident involving Joseph 'Big Joe' Nyalungu, a suspected rhino poaching kingpin. Nyalungu, a former police officer, sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving medical treatment. Provincial police spokesperson Mavela Masondo also confirmed an attempted murder case, stating that investigations are ongoing.

Following a shooting involving Joseph 'Big Joe' Nyalungu , a suspected rhino poaching kingpin, in Mkhuhlu last night (May 8), Mpumalanga police have confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.

According to Lowvelder, Nyalungu was reportedly shot at his business premises in the Mkhuhlu Crossroads section at around 19:00. He sustained gunshot wounds to his left shoulder and thigh and is currently receiving medical treatment. Police investigation Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo says an attempted murder case has been opened and that investigations are ongoing.

Background and charges Nyalungu, a former police officer, faces multiple charges, including illegal rhino hunting, possession of rhino horn, possession of explosives and money laundering. He was released on R20 000 bail on November 1, 2024. At the time of his arrest, members of the police’s National Intervention Unit and the Hawks raided his workshop in Mkhuhlu and found illegal explosives, including two sticks of dynamite, two detonators and two cords, as well as three rounds of .458 rifle ammunition.

His cases are ongoing, and since his arrest, he has appeared in various courts, including the Mbombela High Court, the Nelspruit Regional Court, the Hazyview Magistrate’s Court, the Skukuza Regional Court and the Napuno Magistrate’s Court in Lenyenye, Limpopo





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