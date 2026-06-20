The ANC's Sasekani Manzini leads a province‑wide campaign in Mpumalanga, urging young voters to register and participate, while also highlighting the need for privacy‑focused digital practices.

In Mpumalanga , political figures are intensifying efforts to boost voter engagement, with ANC spokesperson Sasekani Manzini making multiple visits to polling venues throughout the province.

During a recent stop at Bushbuckridge, he highlighted the importance of registering, updating personal information, and confirming voting status to ensure every citizen's voice is heard. The focus is especially on young voters, reminding them that the fight for freedom won in 1976 must be mirrored today by the next generation's active participation in democracy. Manzini urged that young people should not merely voice complaints but step forward, cast ballots, and shape their own future.

The province's outreach also showcases the capacity of established youth structures such as the Youth Parliament, the National Youth Development Agency, and other platforms that give younger citizens a portal into governance. By reinforcing these pathways, the ANC aims to create a sustainable culture of participation that goes beyond elections.

Engaging with communities on the ground, Sasekani emphasized that the moral duty of the new generation is to hold their political leaders accountable while advancing the policies that directly impact their lives. Beyond the provincial frontlines, the ANC's national strategy reflects a broader push to streamline voter registration processes, reduce bureaucratic barriers, and utilize social media to spread election literacy.

The campaign includes educational campaigns that explain how to verify registration status and the critical role of each ballot in shaping national policy. This coordinated effort underscores the party's commitment to maintaining vibrant democracy and ensuring that when the next electoral cycle arrives, every eligible citizen's voice can be mathematically counted. While the core message revolves around civic education and voter mobilization, the initiative also serves as a reminder of the obligations of governmental digital platforms.

Officials are currently reviewing the use of non‑essential website cookies that may capture personal data for analytics and advertising purposes. Breach of these policies could undermine the public's trust in online civic engagement tools. The ANC's update signals a shift towards stricter consent protocols, protecting voter privacy while encouraging record‑keeping practices that enhance transparency and accountability across the government's digital footprint





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