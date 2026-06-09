Mpumalanga High Court Sentences Man to Life in Prison for GBV-Related Crimes

The Mpumalanga high court has sentenced Simphiwe Xolani Mkhwanazi to two life terms and 105 years' imprisonment for GBV-related crimes. The court found Mkhwanazi guilty of targeting and raping vulnerable women in the Amersfoort and Daggakraal areas in Mpumalanga between July 2021 and August 2023.

The Mpumalanga high court has sentenced Simphiwe Xolani Mkhwanazi (22) to two life terms and 105 years' imprisonment for GBV -related crimes. At just 18, Simphiwe Xolani Mkhwanazi was already targeting and raping vulnerable women leaving taverns in the Amersfoort and Daggakraal areas in Mpumalanga .

Armed with a knife, the teenager would threaten his victims, force them into secluded areas, rape them and rob them of their belongings, including cellphones, cash and clothing. This is how Mkhwanazi operated between July 2021 and August 2023, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). His victims were between 16 and 53. The Mpumalanga high court sitting in Breyten recently sentenced Mkhwanazi to two life terms and 105 years' imprisonment.

This was for gender-related crimes. Monica Nyuswa, NPA spokesperson in Mpumalanga, said Mkhwanazi initially pleaded guilty and claimed that the sexual encounters were consensual, alleging that he had romantic relationships with the victims. He later changed his plea to not guilty, compelling the state to prove its case. Victim impact statements compiled by the victims and facilitated by court preparation officer Confidence Ntlemo were presented to the court.

The statements detailed the profound emotional and psychological trauma suffered by the victims. The court ordered that Mkhwanazi's name be entered into the national register for sex offenders, declared him unfit to possess a firearm and found him unsuitable to work with children. Mkhwanazi's sentencing comes against a backdrop of the DA reporting 900 GBV cases recorded in the province between January and March this year.

Teboho Sekaledi, DA spokesperson on community safety, security and liaison in Mpumalanga, said the province was prone to GBV and needed more shelters for victims. The violence against women and children does not stop with rape, sexual assault and sexual offences but includes horrific cases of assault and murder. To mention one case, a woman from Carolina was set alight by her partner and later succumbed to her injuries.

In another brutal attack, a man chopped off a woman's hand with a panga and threatened to 'finish her off'. In 2024 and 2025, specifically in the notorious township of Pienaar, there was an increasing number of cases involving the abduction and murder of children, further escalating the GBV crisis in Mpumalanga. The provincial government has only two state-run shelters for victims of GBV. The DA believes that Mpumalanga needs more such shelters





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GBV Mpumalanga High Court Sentencing Sexual Assault Rape Violence Against Women And Children

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