MPs appointed to impeachment committee in Phala Phala saga

Parliament has announced the MPs who will determine the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala saga. The ANC, however, has not submitted its full list of MPs yet. Only two parties - GOOD and the PAC - have indicated that they will not participate. The remaining parties have submitted their names to the committee, which will now decide the fate of the president.

Parliament has finally announced the MPs who will sit on the impeachment committee that will determine the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala saga.

Almost all political parties met the deadline, except the biggest party on the committee, the ANC, which indicated that it would submit its names over the weekend. The ANC has since submitted nine names and decided to field its Chairperson of Parliament’s Committee on the Presidency, Doris Mpapane, at the top of its list.

Only two political parties - GOOD and the PAC - indicated that they will not participate in the Committee, as each party has only one MP who also serves in the Executive. The remaining members of the ANC who will form part of the committee include the justice committee chairperson, Xola Nqola, the chairperson of the ad-hoc committee into allegations of corruption into police, Soviet Lekganyane and portfolio committee chairpersons Faith Muthambi, Boyce Maneli, Lusizo Makhubela and Mika Mahlaule.

The DA, which confirmed its members after the calls for nominations were made about two weeks ago, fielded six MPs, including parliamentary leader George Michalakis and his chief whip, Glynnis Breytenbach. Deputy chief whip Baxolile Nodada, national spokesperson Karabo Khakhau and Nazley Sharif are also part of the committee, MK party leader and former president Jacob Zuma’s party will be led by parliamentary leader John Hlophe, chief whip Mmabatho Mokoena Zondi, and Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala.

It’s unclear when the 31-member committee will meet to elect a chairperson, as Ramaphosa has decided to revive a judicial review of the Section 89 Independent Panel Report, upon which the impeachment inquiry is based





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ANC Cyril Ramaphosa Impeachment Committee Phala Phala Saga

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