MP Accused of Jeopardizing State Security by Leaking Classified Crime Intelligence

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner accuses Democratic Alliance MP Dianne Kohler Barnard of disclosing classified information and putting national security at risk. Commissioner also raises concerns about unauthorised access to classified information by National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has accused Democratic Alliance MP Dianne Kohler Barnard of jeopardizing national security by publicly disclosing classified intelligence information about the Crime Intelligence unit. Mkhwanazi testified at the Madlanga Commission, a judicial inquiry investigating allegations of corruption and political interference within the South African criminal justice system.

He argued that Barnard, instead of raising her concerns through appropriate channels like the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, chose to publicize sensitive information, putting Crime Intelligence operatives at risk and potentially exposing state secrets. He expressed particular concern about Barnard's use of classified intelligence to launch probes against the unit, stating, 'What we see here is a person who has a legal obligation to keep her mouth shut and go to the joint standing committee and present and ventilate and hold the division account. But she does not use that platform, but goes publicly and discloses this.' Mkhwanazi emphasized the potential danger of Barnard's actions, explaining that it compels Crime Intelligence members in the public eye to defend themselves and potentially reveal confidential state information.Furthermore, Mkhwanazi raised concerns about Fadiel Adams, leader of the National Coloured Congress, alleging that he possesses unauthorized access to classified crime intelligence. Mkhwanazi highlighted that Adams lacks the necessary oversight and budgetary authority as he is not a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence. Despite this, Adams publicly claimed an alleged abuse of the secret fund account within Crime Intelligence, a claim Mkhwanazi dismissed as unfounded. 'This is a person that I said, commissioner, is not within the Joint Standing Committee of Intelligence in parliament. But he speaks, he opens a criminal case about the matters of crime intelligence. Mr Adams further claims that there is an abuse of the secret fund account. He doesn’t have oversight. He doesn’t even have the budget allocated because he is not part of that committee. But he claims that there is an abuse of the secret fund account at crime intelligence,' stated Mkhwanazi.





