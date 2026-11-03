Mozambique Squad: Manuel Kambala and Edmilson Call Up for AFCON Qualifiers

Polokwane City midfielder Manuel Kambala and veteran defender Edmilson join Mozambique's 26-man squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ethiopia.

Mozambique has officially announced its 26-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, featuring key players from both domestic and international leagues. Polokwane City midfielder Manuel Kambala receives a recall to the national team setup, joining a strong roster preparing for crucial Group J fixtures. The selection includes former Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson, who adds significant experience to the backline.

Squad Composition and First Call Ups

Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde has made specific personnel changes to optimize the team for the upcoming matches. The coach has handed a first call up to Cremildo Mussanganhe, a midfielder from Associação Black Bulls. Mussanganhe earned this opportunity after delivering impressive performances during his club's qualification campaign for the African Confederation Cup group stage. Additionally, Conde has recalled midfielder Keyns Abdala, who currently plays for Chaves in Portugal, to bolster the midfield options.

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The final squad consists of exactly 26 players, with several notable omissions and injuries affecting the lineup. Attacker Gildo Vilanculos, who plays for Portugal's Alcochetense, is excluded from the squad due to an injury sustained during the victory over Sudan. Furthermore, Black Bulls defender Celton Jamisse has been dropped from the list, signaling a shift in defensive selections for the upcoming fixtures.

Upcoming Fixtures and Group Standing Context

Mozambique faces a tight schedule with two critical matches against Ethiopia this month. The first encounter is scheduled for Friday, November 13, in Maputo. The return fixture will take place on Tuesday, November 17, in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia. These games are pivotal for Mozambique's aspirations in Group J, where they currently sit in second place with four points.

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The team's current standing is second only to Senegal in the group. Mozambique's path to this position involved a 1-1 draw in Maputo last month and a dominant 4-1 win over Sudan in their second game. The upcoming matches against Ethiopia will serve as a test of their ability to maintain momentum and secure their position at the top of the group.

International Club Representation and Player Breakdown

The squad demonstrates Mozambique's strong presence in European and Middle Eastern football. The goalkeeper positions are held by José Guirrugo of Associação Black Bulls, Kimiss of Marítimo in Portugal, and Ernan Siluane of APR FC in Rwanda. The defensive line features Bheu from Ferroviario Beira, Diogo Calila of Maghreb Fes in Morocco, Fernando Chambuco of FUS Rabat in Morocco, Oscar Cherene from UD Songo, Edmilson from Newroz in Iraq, Bruno Langa of Qarabaq in Azerbaijan, Cremildo Mussanganhe from Associação Black Bulls, Bruno Wilson of Ararat-Armenia, Nene from Costa do Sol, and Valter from Ferroviário Maputo.

In the midfield, Keyns Abdala of Chaves in Portugal, Alfonso Amade of Dunfermline Athletic in Scotland, Geny Catamo of Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, Guima of Zira in Azerbaijan, Manuel Kambala from Polokwane City in South Africa, Candido Mathe from Associação Black Bulls, Edson Mucuana of Caldas in Portugal, and Witi of Pyunik Yerevan in Armenia are selected. These players bring diverse tactical experience from various leagues to the national team setup.

Forward Line Options and Strategic Goals

The attacking options for Mozambique include Dayo António of Ferroviário Beira, Faizal Bangal of Turris in Italy, Chamito of Belenenses in Portugal, Stanley Ratifo of Hallescher FC in Germany, and Alcides Raice of Ankara Keçiörengücü in Turkey. The coach must now decide how to best deploy these forwards to overcome Ethiopia in both legs of the qualifier.

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The absence of Gildo Vilanculos leaves a gap in the attack, but the remaining forwards offer a mix of speed, technical skill, and international experience. The team's performance in Maputo and Bahir Dar will determine their trajectory in the Group J standings and their chances of advancing to the next stage of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.