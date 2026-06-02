Mozambique Reports First Deaths Linked to Protests Against Illegal Migrants in South Africa

The Mozambican government has reported the first deaths linked to protests against illegal migrants in South Africa. The violence broke out in Mossel Bay, where around 800 Mozambican nationals were caught up. The area mayor voiced deep concern and dismay at the current xenophobic attacks, where people have been murdered, houses burned, and families displaced.

In South Africa , the Mozambican government reported the first deaths linked to protests against illegal migrants. The violence broke out in Mossel Bay, where around 800 Mozambican nationals were caught up.

Similar to demonstrations in Johannesburg and Durban, seven Mozambican citizens died, with five being a direct consequence of xenophobic attacks and the other two due to a road accident. The violence prompted 300 Mozambicans to return to their country by their own means on Saturday, with the process of their repatriation to Mozambique already underway. South African police are investigating the deaths of two men at an informal settlement in Mossel Bay, where xenophobic attacks had been reported.

The area mayor voiced deep concern and dismay at the current xenophobic attacks, where people have been murdered, houses burned, and families displaced. South Africa, the continent's most industrialized economy, has long been a destination for both legal and undocumented African workers. It has experienced repeated waves of xenophobic violence over the past decades, with illegal migrants accused of crime and taking jobs from locals.

In 2008, 62 people - including 21 South Africans - were killed in anti-immigrant riots and thousands displaced. Further outbreaks followed in 2015 and 2016. The latest spike in anti-immigrant tensions has been building for months and comes as political parties seek support ahead of local government elections in November.

One citizen-led group has issued an ultimatum for illegal migrants to be expelled by 30 June, and there have been reports of groups checking the documentation of foreign nationals and forcing small businesses run by non-South Africans to close. With tensions building, several African countries - including Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe - have urged their citizens in South Africa to exercise caution.

The Mozambique government statement said the situation was volatile and expected to worsen ahead of 30 June, and it was working on measures to support its nationals still in South Africa





CapeTownEtc / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mozambique South Africa Illegal Migrants Xenophobic Attacks Violence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa's Sports Minister Criticizes Football Association Over Travel and Visa Issues Before World CupMinister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has criticized the South African Football Association (Safa) after Bafana Bafana faced travel and visa issues that prevented them from flying to Mexico for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals. The team was due to depart on a charter plane for their training camp but encountered problems. McKenzie demanded a report and action against those responsible, calling the situation embarrassing and unfair. This follows previous controversies involving team manager Tseka, including a FIFA charge for fielding an ineligible player, and the team's eventual qualification for the World Cup despite setbacks.

Read more »

Australia clinches first HSBC World Sevens title after TMO overturns South Africa tryAustralia defeated South Africa 26-19 in the HSBC World Championship final in Valladolid, securing their first men's sevens title after a TV match official disallowed a late South African try for a forward pass, while the Blitzboks remain leaders in the overall series standings.

Read more »

South Africa loses its crown to one of its biggest competitorsSouth Africa has lost its title as Africa's most industrialised economy.

Read more »

South Africa Ranks Fourth Highest in Africa for Suicide Rates Amid Economic and Healthcare CrisisSouth Africa faces a severe mental health emergency, ranking fourth in Africa for suicide rates and losing over R250 billion annually to untreated conditions. The government is implementing a national strategy to integrate services and train primary care staff, while experts warn of vast socioeconomic impacts.

Read more »