Gauteng warns festive travellers as malaria cases rise 38.6% and deaths linked to Mozambique

Gauteng recorded 768 malaria cases and seven deaths between January and September 2026, a 38.6% increase over 2025, prompting a festive-season travel warning. Mozambique accounted for about 59% of reported deaths.

Gauteng health authorities have warned festive-season travellers to take precautions against malaria after the province recorded a sharp rise in cases and deaths. Between January and September 2026, Gauteng recorded 768 malaria cases and seven deaths, compared with 554 cases and six deaths in the same period of 2025.

This represents a 38.6% increase in reported cases. The province issued the warning ahead of the summer holidays, when many residents travel to neighbouring countries. Gauteng is not a malaria-endemic province, so most infections are picked up elsewhere. Residents remain at risk when they travel to affected areas.

Also read Gauteng reports 768 malaria cases and 17 deaths, a 38.6% increase linked to travel

Mozambique Deaths Linked To Travel

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) said the travel histories of people who died from the disease are a major concern. Of the 17 people who died in 2026, 15 (88.2%) had travelled to countries within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. Mozambique accounted for approximately 59% of the reported deaths, highlighting how cross-border travel contributes to Gauteng's malaria burden. Symptoms can look like flu, which is part of the danger.

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They may appear weeks after returning home, so travellers should not ignore a fever after a trip. The department said: Anyone who develops these symptoms while travelling to, or after returning from, a malaria endemic area should seek medical attention immediately and inform healthcare workers about their travel history. Prevention includes avoiding mosquito bites, especially between dusk and dawn.

Travellers should use insect repellent, wear long sleeves and long pants in the evening, and sleep under a mosquito net where possible. The department is encouraging residents travelling to malaria-endemic destinations to visit their local clinics for travel health advice before departure. Anyone who develops symptoms while travelling or after returning home should seek medical attention immediately. It is important to tell healthcare workers about recent travel history, particularly if the journey included destinations where malaria is prevalent.

Provincial Team Audits Malaria Deaths

Prevention and early detection remain important, especially for travellers returning from affected destinations. The Gauteng Department of Health said its Environmental Health Services continued to strengthen malaria prevention and control interventions across all five health districts. Environmental Health Practitioners investigate reported cases to establish the likely source of infection and classify them as imported or odyssean malaria cases. The provincial team also conducts audits of every malaria-related death to identify contributing factors and improve prevention and response measures.

Healthcare workers across the province receive ongoing training to strengthen their ability to identify suspected malaria cases, particularly because the disease may not be immediately suspected in a non-endemic province such as Gauteng. The department also monitors reported cases daily to identify emerging trends and facilitate timely interventions. Community awareness activities are being intensified in identified hotspot areas and among high-risk populations, particularly during peak travel periods such as public holidays and the festive season.

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Outreach Targets Taxi Ranks And Stations

These initiatives include outreach at taxi ranks, bus stations and other strategic locations to educate travellers about malaria prevention, symptoms and the importance of early treatment. On Wednesday, 11 November 2026, the province held a malaria awareness event at Hoolisa Sports Grounds in Bekkersdal, West Rand District, focusing on malaria transmission, signs and symptoms, prevention and control measures.

The department said it continued to work with municipalities, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the National Department of Health and other relevant stakeholders to strengthen malaria prevention, surveillance and control. For holidaymakers planning cross-border trips, the message is clear: find out about malaria risks at your destination, seek travel health advice before departure and do not dismiss symptoms after returning home. Tell your doctor where you have travelled if you feel ill after your trip, even weeks later.