Mozambique Confirms Five Deaths in South African Xenophobic Violence

Mozambique reports five deaths in anti-immigrant violence in Mossel Bay, South Africa, as police confirm related incidents and warn of heightened tensions ahead of elections.

The government of Mozambique reported that five of its citizens lost their lives during recent anti-immigration violence in Mossel Bay , located in South Africa 's Western Cape province.

This tragic incident forms part of a disturbing pattern of xenophobic attacks feared to be escalating ahead of the nation's November local government elections. According to a statement from Western Cape police on Tuesday, the bodies of two Mozambican men were discovered on Saturday morning bearing injuries consistent with an assault. In a separate but related incident on Sunday, a South African teenager was found dead with stab wounds.

Police indicated that the violence originated on Friday when approximately 55 shacks were set ablaze in a local informal settlement. Authorities confirmed that police deployments remain heightened in the area as they strive to restore calm and public order. As of the police statement, no arrests had been made in connection with the murders.

In its own statement released late Monday, Mozambique's government asserted that five of its nationals died "as a direct result of xenophobic attacks," while an additional two Mozambicans perished in a road accident while attempting to return to their home country. This violence unfolds against a backdrop of heightened tension stoked by anti-immigrant groups, which have set a deadline of June 30 for all foreigners residing in South Africa illegally to depart the country, spreading fear and anxiety within immigrant communities.

In response to the crisis, Mozambique reported that 300 of its citizens had already returned home by their own means on Saturday, with a further 500 scheduled for repatriation from Monday onward. The Mozambican government warned, "Given the volatility ... a worsening of the current situation is expected.

" South Africa, as the continent's largest economy, is a primary destination for job-seekers from neighboring nations and also hosts refugees and asylum seekers fleeing conflicts in places like the Democratic Republic of Congo. In a address to parliament on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa strongly condemned the violence, stating, "We must never give in to violence, xenophobia or vigilantism," while simultaneously affirming that his administration is intensifying efforts to combat illegal immigration.

The interplay between addressing criminal elements and preventing mob violence against foreign nationals presents a complex challenge for the government as the election period approaches





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Xenophobia South Africa Mozambique Mossel Bay Violence Immigration Elections Cyril Ramaphosa

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