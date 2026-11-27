Nasiphi Moya has been re-elected mayor of Tshwane with 115 votes, defeating DA candidate Cilliers Brink, who received 87 votes. She pledges to prioritise infrastructure, water and electricity while stabilising the city's finances.

Dr Nasiphi Moya has been re-elected as mayor of Tshwane after securing 115 votes against the DA's Cilliers Brink, who received 87 votes. The result came despite four spoilt MK Party ballots, as the coalition of ActionSA, the ANC and the EFF held firm.

Of the 209 ballots cast, seven were spoilt, leaving 202 valid votes. The MK Party reportedly spoilt its ballots in protest over the ANC's refusal to meet its demands for the speaker's position in Ekurhuleni and the deputy mayor's post in Johannesburg. The party had given the ANC until Thursday afternoon to hand it the two positions. The ANC is said to have offered the party municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal instead, in exchange for withdrawing from Gauteng.

Also read Nasiphi Moya re-elected Tshwane mayor with 115 votes, Patel elected Speaker

Moya Prioritises Infrastructure And Finances

Moya pledged to prioritise infrastructure development, water provision and electricity supply during her second term. She said the metro must stabilise its finances and improve service delivery. The Tshwane result clears the way for similar coalition arrangements in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, where council leadership positions are expected to be decided on Friday. Speaking after her re-election, Moya said infrastructure development would be an obsession for her administration.

There is work that we started there so we can be able to provide a stable supply of water and electricity, she said. So that will be an absolute obsession, but coupled with that we need to continue to stabilise the finances of the city. She noted that the city had managed to get a funded budget for two consecutive years.

Advertisement

We need to make sure that we build up our fiscal budget so that we are able to scale up the service delivered in our communities, she said. She also stressed the need to grow the economy, saying without economic growth the city cannot grow its fiscal base. Moya said the coalition parties had committed to staying together for five years.

That five years gives confidence to the people that as long as the leadership is there, capable, so you can see us, we are capable people who will deliver the services in the five years, she said. She added that Bronkhorstspruit is one of the immediate priorities. The chlorine shortages at the Bronkhorstspruit wastewater treatment plant were reportedly caused by a dispute between the City of Tshwane and its chlorine supplier.

Bronkhorstspruit Water Crisis And Coalition Talks

The failure to chlorinate the water has since been linked to gastrointestinal illnesses thought to have affected 833 people in Bronkhorstspruit alone. Moya said negotiations over the appointment of members of the mayoral committee were still under way with other parties.

I would be too forward to steal the limelight from my national and provincial leadership, but we were given a clue of what we could get but I do believe that it will ruin the negotiations when we have not concluded yet, she said. She said the MK Party's decision not to vote in her favour had not concerned her.

Not at all, our coalition is negotiated at the national level and I think as long as we get the support of our national and provincial leaders there's nothing that we won't be able to overcome, she said. So that did not bother us much. The EFF's Omphile Maotwe was subsequently elected unopposed as deputy mayor, a position allocated to the red berets under the coalition agreement. ANC councillor April Mabona was also elected unopposed as chief whip.

In the current article, the ANC's Naeem Patel was elected Speaker of Council. Maotwe declined to disclose which portfolio the EFF would receive under the coalition agreement. Let's allow the national negotiating team to finalise, so you do know the act says that we should form a government within 14 days, and that's what negotiations have done so far at the national level, she said.

Mashaba Pledges To Stabilise Tshwane Finances

Now the government has been formed, it is now the next step to look in the portfolios and who gets what. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba expressed confidence that Moya will serve out her term as mayor. Mashaba said the coalition's priorities would include stabilising the municipality's finances and upgrading its ageing infrastructure, particularly in townships. He said the municipality had been on the brink of financial collapse when the coalition took over in 2024.

Advertisement

The mandate of Dr Nasiphi Moya and the team she is going to be working with will be to focus on really fixing the city because, when we took over in 2024, the city was almost bankrupt, Mashaba said. You remember I'm on record at the time saying that if the City of Tshwane was a private company and I was a director, we were going to liquidate it.

Now they need to stabilise the finances of the city and upgrade our infrastructure, particularly in the townships, where our people never really saw government for many years, he said. Moya also addressed councillors, thanking the parties that had formed the governing coalition for their support and willingness to share the responsibility of running the capital. The past two years have taught me a great deal about coalition government, she said.

We come from different political traditions, with different perspectives and priorities. Yet we have demonstrated how much can be achieved when we listen to one another, respect our differences and find common ground. DA leader Cilliers Brink said his party was disappointed that it would not lead the metro, despite securing more votes in the recent local government elections.

DA Demands Public Coalition Agreement Details

It is a pity that my party, which is the largest, did not have the opportunity to lead the government but it is democracy to accept the result as it is and it's also our responsibility to preserve the legitimacy of our democracy, he said. Brink said the DA would demand that the coalition agreement be made public.

I do want to call on the mayor and the other office bearers to publish as soon as possible the details of the coalition agreement that provides the affairs of Tshwane, he said. What trades were made, what is the basis of this government and what would its policies be? I want to make it personal here that the infrastructure of the city be attended to urgently, Brink said.

The rolling power and water outages crumbled the infrastructure for the people of Hamanskraal that the clean water project to get water in their taps be completed and the city finally eliminated its reliance on emergency water tankering. We have to be honest about the scale of the challenges faced by the city, he said.

If we imagine that this is just a PR exercise to be in government, the infrastructure will become worse, the finances will deteriorate and our residents' lives will worsen. Moya had previously indicated during her election campaign that the coalition agreement would be published.