Maswanganyi says Bahrain move was for peace, not money after leaving Orlando Pirates

Patrick Tito Maswanganyi says he left Orlando Pirates for Bahrain side Al Khaldiya SC to find peace and protect his family from criticism, not for financial gain.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Tito Maswanganyi has explained that his surprise move to Bahrain side Al Khaldiya SC was driven by a need for peace and to regain his confidence, not by money.

The 28-year-old joined the Middle East club two months ago after leaving the Buccaneers. He said the decision to leave had been in his mind for two seasons. Maswanganyi revealed that he first asked the club chairman to let him go during Jose Riveiro's final season in charge. He said he felt it was the right moment to move on and that he had long discussions with the chairman about an exit.

Also read Tito reveals what forced him out of Orlando Pirates

Maswanganyi Reveals Long-Standing Desire To Leave Pirates

The midfielder spoke during an interview with the South African Football Journalists Association on Monday night. I have always asked the chairman for me to leave the club because I felt like it was the right moment for me to leave, Maswanganyi said. We spoke about it for a very long time about me leaving the club.

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I felt that was going to help me in terms of me being myself and also me being able to regain my confidence, because sometimes I would feel really down. He added that he constantly had to explain his desire to play for another team. I needed to be in a space where I felt I could be myself again and also, I needed peace, he said.

Media Pressure And Family Protection Drives Move

I was looking for peace in which way when I was in SA, I could not have, but I needed peace, that is why I went there. Maswanganyi said his family suffered because of comments on social media and that leaving the country would help protect them. Everyone knows that I was under a lot of pressure, not really pressure but my family was suffering from the comments that I was getting from media, he said.

They would see those kinds of things and they wanted me to quit football. He explained that while he understood the criticism as a professional footballer, it was much harder for his loved ones. For me it was something whereby I would understand because I am a football player, these things happen, he said. But for them it was really tough.

I had to make sure that my family is protected from all those things. I just felt like that if I would move far away from the country, things would get better in terms of their health, he added. Maswanganyi also insisted that the move to Bahrain was not influenced by money, but by a desire to be away from home. It was not because of getting money, he said.

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Move Was Not About Money But Family Protection

If I wanted more money from Pirates, I would have gotten more money because I would have asked the chairman, Maswanganyi said, referring to Irvin Khoza. You know, but it was not even about the money. He repeated that his priority was ensuring his family was protected from the constant scrutiny. Maswanganyi also addressed his relationship with his former coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and said they were on good terms before he left the club.

The midfielder recently reunited with his former Orlando Pirates teammates, joining non-playing squad members in the stands for the Buccaneers' Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal win against Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.