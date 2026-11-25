Jude Bellingham came off the bench to inspire Real Madrid's 5-1 Champions League comeback win over PSV Eindhoven, prompting Jose Mourinho to call him the best midfielder in the world. Mourinho also repeated that it was a scandal Bellingham was left out of the top 10 at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Jude Bellingham came on at half-time and inspired Real Madrid's 5-1 Champions League rout of PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, prompting coach Jose Mourinho to call him the best midfielder in the world.

Real Madrid were trailing 1-0 at the break before Bellingham changed the game, scoring a magnificent effort from distance as Los Blancos completed a sensational second-half display at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. Bellingham had given Mourinho credit for helping him find arguably the best form he has enjoyed at Madrid in recent weeks, with Los Blancos winning a 10th straight match. But the coach said the midfielder only had himself to thank.

Also read Real Madrid Beat PSV 5-1 With Bellingham Star Power

Mourinho Names Bellingham Best Midfielder

I think the main figure responsible for what Jude is today is Jude, and his team-mates. I try to help a little, said the Portuguese coach. He's an absolutely extraordinary player who has everything. He has physicality, he has technique, he has tactical understanding of the game, he has ambition, he has absolutely everything and today, obviously not by himself, but he changed the direction of the match.

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He's an absolutely extraordinary player and for me, without any doubt, the best midfielder in the world, Mourinho added. Madrid's victory over the Dutch champions maintained their 100 percent start to the league phase, in which they are provisional leaders. Mourinho reiterated his view that it was a scandal that Bellingham was not ranked in the top 10 players in the world at this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The coach said his team's performance in the first half was dreadful, trailing PSV 1-0 at half-time, and that Bellingham was key in turning it around. The first half was shocking, added Mourinho. This number five gave the team a totally different dynamic. Bellingham said he did not know how he scored his brilliant goal, flicking the ball up on the edge of the box and slicing a stunning effort inside the far post.

Bellingham Compares Goal To Zidane

The England international, upon joining Real Madrid, took Zinedine Zidane's number five shirt in homage to the Frenchman, whom he admired. Some have compared his goal against PSV to a Zidane-style strike. I do things that you guys think are similar to Zidane, but he was much better than me, Bellingham told reporters.

The midfielder's impact off the bench transformed a difficult night into another convincing win for Madrid, who remain perfect in the competition and sit provisionally top of the league phase table. Mourinho's praise underlined how highly he rates the England star, having already described it as a scandal that Bellingham was omitted from the top 10 at the Ballon d'Or ceremony earlier this year.

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Bellingham's goal, a lofted flick and sliced finish inside the far post, drew comparisons with Zidane, the player whose number five shirt he chose as a tribute when he joined the club. But the midfielder played down those comparisons, telling reporters that Zidane was much better than him despite any perceived similarities in style.

Madrid Extend Winning Run To Ten Matches

For Madrid, the result extended a 10-match winning run and kept their 100 percent record in the league phase intact, with the team provisionally leading the standings. Mourinho was blunt about the first-half display, calling it dreadful and shocking, and credited Bellingham with giving the team a totally different dynamic after coming on. The coach insisted that while he tries to help a little, the main figure responsible for Bellingham's rise is the player himself and his team-mates.

Bellingham's performance and goal capped a memorable night at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Madrid recovered from a half-time deficit to overwhelm the Dutch champions.