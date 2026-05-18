Mountain Blaze in Cape Winelands: Fire Crews Still Battling Blaze Despite Challenges

Fire crews continue to battle a mountain blaze in the Cape Winelands, with teams working through steep conditions and strong winds. The Protection Association, CapeNature, and NCC Wildfires have made progress on the fireline, but firefighters were unable to prevent the left flank from quickly spreading towards the roadway.

Bain's Kloof fire crews are continuing to battle a mountain blaze in the Cape Winelands. After spreading through difficult terrain on Monday afternoon, the fire is being fought by firefighting teams with support from Protect ion Association, CapeNature, and NCC Wildfires who have made steady progress on the fireline.

The municipality reported that the right flank of the fire has been pushed back up the mountain and away from nearby pine plantations. Despite rapidly burning toward the roadway on the left flank, firefighting teams were able to prevent the fire from crossing the road. Firefighters are expected to remain on the firelines throughout the night as authorities monitor changing weather conditions across the province.

Forecast rainfall may assist operations in the coming hours, as parts of the Western Cape continue to recover from recent stormy weather and localised flooding





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Mountain Blaze Bain's Kloof Fire Crews Firefighting Slow Down Steep Conditions Strong Winds Protect Push Back Left Flank Right Flank Outskirts Pine Plantations Flames Spread Recovery Stormy Weather Recently Localised Flooding Gants Stages Polar Storm Zonal Shifting Winter Conditions

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