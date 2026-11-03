Motus Holdings Revenue Forecast and Strategic Pivot to Chinese Brands

Motus Holdings CEO Ockert Janse van Rensburg outlines revenue stability and a massive surge in Chinese vehicle sales across South Africa, the UK, and Australia.

Motus Holdings, the largest automotive group in Southern Africa, projects that its revenue for the first half of the financial year will remain broadly consistent with the previous comparative period. This forecast was delivered by Chief Executive Officer Ockert Janse van Rensburg during the group's Annual General Meeting on Monday, providing shareholders with a clear outlook amidst a landscape defined by economic uncertainty and structural transformation.

The automotive sector is undergoing significant shifts, with the group noting that the operating environment has been characterized by both macroeconomic headwinds and rapid changes in consumer preferences. Despite these challenges, the integrated non-manufacturing provider of vehicle products, services, and mobility solutions has managed to sustain volume growth through strong new-vehicle demand in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

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Strategic Shift to Chinese and Indian Vehicles

The core driver of this volume growth has been a decisive strategic pivot towards Chinese and Indian automotive brands, a move that has yielded substantial results across Motus Holdings' regional footprint. Reports from Business Day in September highlighted that the group, which sells one in every five new cars in South Africa, successfully increased the presence of these emerging manufacturers in its showrooms to align with consumer gravitation towards more affordable options.

This strategy has delivered exceptional sales figures for the group's South African operations, where sales of Chinese and Indian brands surged by more than 200% compared to the previous year. The momentum extends well beyond domestic borders, with international operations reporting even more dramatic increases, including a rise of more than 300% in Chinese brand sales in the UK and a 44% increase in Australia.

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Financial Performance and Market Share Dynamics

Based on trading performance for the financial year to date, Motus Holdings expects revenue for the six months ending December to be broadly in line with the prior comparative period. For the six months ended December 2025, the group reported a total revenue of R57.6bn, a figure that underscores the scale of its operations even as it navigates margin pressures and shifting vehicle mixes.

Motus Holdings has maintained its 20% passenger vehicle market share in South Africa, a position supported by Motus Importer volumes which grew ahead of the broader market. The strength of the local new vehicle market is attributed to greater brand choice, competitive pricing, and sustained demand for more affordable vehicles, allowing the group to retain its dominant position despite economic constraints.

Operational Challenges and International Headwinds

While the sales volume has grown, the shift in vehicle mix towards entry-level and lower-priced vehicles is moderating the financial benefit of this strong volume growth. The group noted that pre-owned volumes continue to expand, supported by enhanced in-house valuation technology and a strengthened retail footprint, but the profitability per unit faces pressure from the changing nature of the vehicles being sold.

Internationally, the group faces distinct challenges related to the rapid transition toward Chinese and new energy vehicles, particularly in Australia where margin pressure has been felt. In the UK, heavy commercial vehicle volumes remain subdued, although recent growth in the order book serves as an encouraging indicator for potential future sales, even as aftermarket parts divisions face softer demand due to pressure on consumers' disposable income.

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Outlook for New Energy and Rental Services

Looking forward, Motus Holdings identifies opportunities in the increasing adoption of new energy vehicles and the expansion of annuity-based income streams. The group expects Vehicle Rental to operate in a highly competitive market with utilization rates aligned with expectations, while Mobility Solutions' annuity-based income is projected to grow due to higher vehicle sales across the network.

The strengthening of the rand against major currencies is negatively affecting the translation of international operations' performance within the group results, yet management remains confident in the diversified business model. Ockert Janse van Rensburg emphasized that the group's strong balance sheet and experienced team position it to capitalize on emerging opportunities as trading conditions continue to evolve across its global geographies.