Motlanthe Urges Focus on Drug Traffickers, Not Users

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe and Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia call for policy shifts targeting cartel bosses and reforming prison overcrowding at the ESACD conference in Cape Town.

Former South Africa n President Kgalema Motlanthe has issued a stark directive for law enforcement agencies to redirect their efforts toward high-level narcotics trafficking syndicates rather than individual drug consumers. Speaking as the chair of the Eastern and Southern Africa Commission on Drugs, Motlanthe argued that current punitive approaches are exacerbating prison overcrowding without dismantling the criminal networks driving the illicit trade.

ESACD Conference Targets Top Traffickers

Motlanthe delivered these remarks at a two-day conference in Cape Town that began on Monday, 9 November 2026, addressing a transformed illicit drug landscape. The commission emphasizes that law enforcers must prioritize the big boys of narco trafficking over their clients, who frequently face arrest for personal use. This strategic shift is critical as South Africa evolves into a significant hub for the production, transit, and consumption of illicit substances.

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During the first day of the event, which was open to the media, delegates highlighted how criminal threats have evolved and require updated policy responses. The commission has long advocated for resources to target narcotraffickers instead of criminalizing users who require social and medical support. The conference timing coincides with the resumption of hearings by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating potential infiltration by cartels into the political, criminal justice, and private sectors.

Rising Meth Production and Cartel Links

South Africa is currently identified as a major transit, consumption, and production center for illicit drugs, with recent discoveries of massive methamphetamine factories. These manufacturing sites, often referred to locally as tik operations, have alleged links to Mexican cartels, signaling an escalation in international criminal cooperation. Sources within law enforcement agencies have expressed deep concern that top traffickers, many operating from outside the country, remain free while local foot soldiers are routinely arrested.

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Police officials have also reported difficulties in apprehending key figures involved in the manufacturing chain, including complicit chemical producers, transporters, and equipment suppliers. This gap in enforcement allows the supply chain to remain intact despite frequent busts of lower-level operators. The inability to dismantle these sophisticated networks has led to increased pressure on the Eastern and Southern Africa Commission on Drugs to propose more effective international and domestic strategies.

Cachalia Calls for Honest Policy Assessment

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia addressed the conference by stressing the need for serious, coordinated responses to dismantle organized crime networks. He outlined that police require capable intelligence, dedicated investigative units, and strong law enforcers to successfully counter these threats. Cachalia also emphasized the importance of honesty in evaluating which policies yield results and which fail to address the root causes of the drug crisis.

Cachalia acknowledged that prison overcrowding is a severe systemic issue across South Africa and noted that incarceration can worsen already problematic social situations. He supported the view that punitive measures have historically been prioritized over harm reduction strategies. This perspective aligns with the broader call for a more nuanced approach that addresses the complexities of addiction and organized crime simultaneously.

Moving Toward Rehabilitation and Support

Motlanthe highlighted that many countries have explored viable alternatives to imprisonment for drug-related offenses, focusing instead on public health outcomes. He argued that drug users require rehabilitation and treatment, including access to essential medicines and pain control to help wean them off substances and treat related health issues. This approach aims to reduce the burden on the justice system while providing necessary care to those struggling with addiction.

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The commission also suggested that end users often consume substances without knowing their exact composition, creating significant health risks. Establishing spaces where users can access accurate information about the substances they use could mitigate some of these dangers. Motlanthe reiterated that law enforcers should target trafficking honchos rather than end users, who are often victims of a larger criminal enterprise.

Future Steps and Systemic Reform

The conference underscored the urgent need for policy adaptation to match the current realities of the illicit drug trade. With shifting trafficking patterns and increased international connections, existing frameworks are proving insufficient. The Eastern and Southern Africa Commission on Drugs continues to push for a holistic strategy that combines rigorous law enforcement against traffickers with robust support systems for users.

As the Madlanga Commission resumes its inquiries into cartel infiltration, the political and judicial systems are under scrutiny to ensure integrity. The insights shared at the Cape Town conference provide a foundation for future policy developments aimed at reducing crime and improving public health outcomes in South Africa.