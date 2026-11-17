The Mastercard Foundation's Africa Youth Employment Outlook 2026 finds that while 57% of young Africans were employed in 2025, about 90% work informally, with South Africa's youth unemployment rate at 47.4%.

About 57% of young Africans were employed in 2025, compared with 48% of young people in the rest of the world. However, an estimated 90% of employed young Africans, or 273-million people, work in the informal sector.

These jobs often lack formal contracts, social protection, stable incomes and opportunities for career advancement. The findings come from the Mastercard Foundation's Africa Youth Employment Outlook 2026. The report also found that about one in three employed young Africans live in households classified as extremely poor. The findings highlight a distinction between employment and meaningful economic participation.

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Report Highlights Youth Employment Challenges

The report was produced by the World Data Lab in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and the University of Cape Town's Development Policy Research Unit. It examines youth employment across the continent, including challenges posed by limited formal job creation, skills shortages and inequalities affecting young women. Africa has about 532-million young people aged 15-35, representing more than 22% of the global youth population. This figure is expected to grow substantially over the coming decades.

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However, the number of jobs being created is not keeping pace with the number of people entering the labour market. The report estimates that more than 10-million young Africans enter the labour market annually, while economic growth generates only about 3-million formal jobs. Sub-Saharan Africa alone would need to create an estimated 15-million jobs annually by 2030 to accommodate new labour market entrants.

The problem is compounded by limited access to higher education and concerns about whether existing education systems are equipping graduates with the skills employers require. Only 9% of young Africans have completed tertiary education. In Algeria, Egypt and Morocco, about 30% of young people with tertiary qualifications are unemployed or inactive. The report argues that education and training systems need to adapt to an economy increasingly driven by services, technology and specialised skills.

Artificial Intelligence Adds Complexity to Skills Gap

AI is adding another dimension to the challenge, as employers increasingly seek workers who can use emerging technologies alongside existing technical and professional skills. South Africa illustrates the scale of the problem. According to Stats SA's second-quarter 2026 Quarterly Labour Force Survey, the number of unemployed young people aged 15-34 increased by 264,000 to 5-million. The youth unemployment rate rose to 47.4%, meaning almost half of young people in the labour force were unemployed.

The figures also highlight the distinction between unemployment and economic inactivity. Millions of young people remain outside the labour force altogether, while those who do find work are frequently concentrated in vulnerable or informal employment. The Eastern Cape has the second-highest unemployment rate in South Africa, trailing the North West. Against this backdrop, technology and entrepreneurship training provider ALX Africa says greater alignment between education and industry needs is necessary to improve young people's employment prospects.

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Shanna-Michelle Rabonda, ALX Africa COO, argues that the problem is not necessarily a lack of talent or willingness to work but the gap between what young people learn and what employers need. ALX, which operates in South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and Rwanda, said it has trained more than 352,000 young Africans, 56% of whom are women.

ALX Africa Training Programs Show Results

The organisation said 62% of its graduates secure employment within six months, increasing to 92% within a year among graduates who were unemployed when they enrolled. Through its partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, ALX offers training programmes for $5 a month. Its courses are delivered online, while its physical hubs provide learners with internet access, study facilities, mentorship opportunities and peer support.

The organisation also uses an AI learning companion, Chidi, built on Anthropic's Claude model, to provide additional support to learners. Its programmes cover areas including AI and data, creative industries and entrepreneurship, with the stated aim of equipping young people with skills relevant to changing labour market demands. Beyond formal employment, ALX said about 45,000 of its graduates are self-employed, either through freelancing or businesses they have established.

These businesses have collectively created more than 61,900 jobs, while entrepreneurs trained through the organisation have raised more than $7.4m for their ventures. The organisation's approach reflects a broader shift towards recognising entrepreneurship and digital work as alternative routes into the labour market, particularly in economies where formal employment opportunities remain limited.