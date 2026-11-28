Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane says he will not respond directly to Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou's allegations about alcohol given to players on international duty, leaving the matter to SAFA. He spoke after handing over a signed Bafana jersey to Clinix Health Group in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane says he will not respond directly to Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou's allegations that players returned from international duty unfit because of alcohol given to them by SAFA.

Mosimane said he will leave the matter to the federation and respond through proper channels if required. The allegations were made by Ouaddou before and after Pirates' 2-0 win over Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Black Label Knockout semifinals at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 21. Ouaddou claimed some of his players had been given too much beer. That match followed Bafana's Group D Africa Cup of Nations qualifier 2-1 win over Kenya in Nairobi.

Also read You cannot just be reckless' - Bafana's Pitso responds to Ouaddou claims

Mosimane Leaves Allegations To Federation

Mosimane handed over a signed Bafana Bafana jersey to Clinix Health Group in Hyde Park on November 27 2026, alongside Soweto Cabal Athletics Club, and was pleased to take part. Speaking to the media at the handover, Mosimane said: I will leave that to the federation. If I respond, I will respond via the federation. He added: You cannot just be reckless and say things.

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What if the allegations are true? We have to address that; we have to ask, Coach, why did you buy 10 bottles? We need to talk about those things and also need to respect the institutions. There are a lot of important stakeholders that can be affected if we are reckless with these things.

I will just wait for the federation to say if any formal document comes over. Mosimane also said he will have conversations with all Premier Soccer League coaches to show them how the national team trains and to build good relationships. We have already started to say we are coming to see the clubs. Those are the best platforms to talk.

Mosimane Plans PSL Club Training Visits

They have the right to ask us, but this period has been busy, he said. Sundowns have been playing in finals, and there have been semifinals, so we have to be cautious about when and how we do it. We are going to talk to all the clubs and show them how we train. We live in a world of technology, and we record training.

We are in the hands of the clubs; I don't have players. They belong to the clubs. If I don't have good relationships with the clubs, I am in trouble. So, I have to be proper and cautious and be the national team coach.

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Mosimane Cites Club Relationships Importance

It will be addressed if it is officially asked. If it is not officially addressed, we cannot talk about anything that has been said in passing. Mosimane's comments came as he joined Clinix Health Group and Soweto Cabal Athletics Club to hand over the signed Bafana jersey.