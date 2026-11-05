Mosimane Names 27-Man Bafana Squad for Kenya Qualifiers as Ndlovu Earns First Call-Up

Pitso Mosimane has named a 27-man Bafana Bafana squad for the back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya, handing Siyanda Ndlovu a first call-up and welcoming Mbekezeli Mbokazi back from injury.

Pitso Mosimane has named his final 27-man Bafana Bafana squad for the back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya. The squad was announced on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

South Africa host Kenya at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Friday, November 13, before the return fixture at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 17. Both games kick off at 18h00 South African time. The headline inclusion is Siyanda Ndlovu, who earns his first Bafana call-up on the back of his blistering start at Sundowns. The 23-year-old speedy attacker was not named in the preliminary squad announced on October 23.

Also read Mbokazi and Foster return to Bafana squad for Kenya clashes

Mosimane Targets Vision 2030 Squad

Mosimane said the selection forms part of a long-term plan for the national team. We acknowledge what your contributions are. We need to encourage him. We are not saying you are going to be part of the team.

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We have a Vision 2030, Mosimane explained. Ndlovu is viewed as a direct replacement for club captain Themba Zwane, who was omitted after seeing little to no game time in Pretoria. Mosimane had earmarked Zwane as one of his team leaders but has emphasised integrating younger talent, paving the way for Ndlovu. Ndlovu has been rewarded for his form at Sundowns with a place in a relatively younger squad.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi returns from injury for his first Bafana appearance since a superb display at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in June. He missed Mosimane's first camp in charge in September and early October. Mbokazi returns to a rock-solid Bafana backline, where he must displace the solid partnership of Ime Okon and Olwethu Makhanya to reclaim a starting berth. There are injury concerns over two Sundowns players.

Captain Williams And Mokoena Included

Captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and star midfielder Teboho Mokoena have both been out of action for their club in recent matches. Their inclusion comes despite uncertainty over whether they will be available for Sundowns' CAF Super Cup meeting with USM Alger on Sunday. Mosimane retained all three goalkeepers, Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine and Ricardo Goss, despite ongoing scrutiny over Williams and Goss competing for the No 1 jersey at Sundowns.

The absence of injured Orlando Pirates defender Kamogelo Sebelebele leaves Thapelo Morena and Thabang Matuludi as the recognised right-back options. The defence includes overseas-based players Olwethu Makhanya, Ime Okon and Samukele Kabini alongside experienced Sundowns fullbacks Aubrey Modiba and Thapelo Morena. Fawaaz Basadien and Lebone Seema also feature in the defensive contingent. Teboho Mokoena once again headlines the midfield group, which now features Brooklyn Poggenpoel.

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Poggenpoel made an impressive debut against Eritrea after Mokoena and Bathusi Aubaas picked up injuries before and during the match. Pirates' Thalente Mbatha returns to provide additional competition alongside Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Aubaas and Poggenpoel. Up front, Houston Dynamo striker Lyle Foster is another returning player, strengthening an attack that includes Iqraam Rayners, Cassius Mailula, Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng. Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Matthews, Luther Singh and Tshepang Moremi complete the attacking options, alongside the newly called-up Ndlovu.

Bafana Top Group D Standings

South Africa sit atop Group D with six points after two straight wins under Mosimane, a 2-1 victory over Guinea and a 5-0 thrashing of Eritrea. Guinea are second with three points and Kenya third with one point, separated on goal difference from last-placed Eritrea, who also have one point. Bafana stayed in Cairo after their qualifiers to beat Egypt 1-0 in a friendly. South Africa face former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy, now in charge of Kenya.

Kenya are co-hosts with Uganda and Tanzania of the 2027 Afcon and qualify automatically, meaning only one more side will reach the tournament via Group D. Maximum points from both fixtures would move Bafana closer to securing qualification for the finals in East Africa. The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will make history from June 19 to July 17, 2027, as it is jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Historic Return To East Africa

This 36th edition marks the tournament's historic return to East Africa for the first time since 1976. The competition will maintain its 24-team format, with the final lineup set to be decided by late March 2027.

Full squad: Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss; Aubrey Modiba, Samukele Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Thapelo Morena, Thabang Matuludi, Olwethu Makhanya, Ime Okon, Lebone Seema, Mbekezeli Mbokazi; Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas, Brooklyn Poggenpoel; Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Cassius Mailula, Oswin Appollis, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Matthews, Relebohile Mofokeng, Luther Singh, Tshepang Moremi, Siyanda Ndlovu.