Mosimane names 27-man Bafana squad for Kenya Afcon qualifiers

Pitso Mosimane has included injured Sundowns duo Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena in his 27-man Bafana Bafana squad for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya.

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has named his final 27-man squad for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya, keeping injured Mamelodi Sundowns duo Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena in the group.

Mosimane announced the squad on Thursday ahead of the two matches later this month. Williams and Mokoena have been recovering from injuries and missed recent club fixtures for Sundowns. Mosimane said he opted to keep them because they are key players and he wants to wait until the last moment before ruling them out. Sundowns face USM Alger in the Caf Super Cup final on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium at 3pm.

Also read Mosimane picks 12 Sundowns players in latest Bafana Bafana selection

Mosimane explains key player selection logic

Mosimane said he can only decide whether to drop the two players if they do not feature in that match. Mosimane explained his reasoning: Well, those are key players for us, who have been leading us to the first Afcon, the second Afcon and the Fifa World Cup and they have been part of the games of Guinea and Eritrea.

So, they are very important players and we wait for the last time where we say, the doctors must tell me to rule them out. Then we can bring other players like we brought Moremi last time. We have to give them the benefit of the doubt because you and I do not know. What if they play on Sunday?

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And I ruled them out today. You will ask me, you have left Teboho and Ronwen and I come to you and say they are injured. We have to be careful with the national team, we wait until the end. It is a very tricky thing, I would rather play safe than to regret it, until I know that the player is not available.

Bafana squad details for Kenya qualifiers

Bafana will face Kenya in the first match at Orlando Stadium on November 13 and travel to Nairobi for the return match on November 17. The double-header is crucial for Bafana's qualifying campaign. Chicago Fire centre back Mbekezeli Mbokazi makes his return from injury, while on-form Siyanda Ndlovu was also included in the squad. Themba Zwane and Nkosinathi Sibisi were dropped, while Thapelo Maseko was not selected due to his injury.

Mosimane said Ndlovu is a perfect replacement for Maseko. I think if you look at his last four games, I think he came out with two man-of-the-matches. Scoring and assists are also a little bit of a duplicate of Maseko, he said. I like those wingers, some people like wingers who turn around.

Coach praises Ndlovu wing intensity

I like that. Go inside, one vs one, go behind, those are kind of my wingers. He is that kind of player who has intensity, but we still need to check him in the national team because here, it is not the same as club level. We need to create a big pool of players.

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The full Bafana squad is: Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss. Defenders: Aubrey Modiba, Samukelo Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Thapelo Morena, Thabang Matuludi, Olwethu Makhanya, Ime Okon, Lebone Seema, Mbekezeli Mbokazi. Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas, Brooklyn Poggenpoel. Strikers: Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Cassius Mailula, Oswin Appollis, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Matthews, Relebohile Mofokeng, Luther Singh, Tshepang Moremi, Siyanda Ndlovu.