Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes English Premier League club Aston Villa is the perfect fit for Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng, citing the player's versatility and goal-scoring ability. Several bids for the South African youngster have already been rejected.

The burgeoning talent of Relebohile Mofokeng , the 21-year-old sensation from Orlando Pirates , continues to generate significant interest from European clubs. Following a remarkable season where he has already amassed 11 goals and 8 assists in 32 appearances, speculation surrounding his potential move abroad is intensifying.

Mofokeng’s evolution from a primarily creative midfielder to a dynamic goal-scoring threat has caught the eye of several scouts and managers, and now, the esteemed Pitso Mosimane has weighed in on where he believes the young star would best flourish. Mosimane, widely regarded as Africa’s greatest ever coach with an impressive three CAF Champions League titles to his name, has identified Aston Villa in the English Premier League as the ideal destination for Mofokeng.

Mosimane’s assessment is rooted in a deep understanding of tactical formations and player roles. He highlights the versatility of Mofokeng, acknowledging his primary position as an attacking midfielder – a ‘number 10’ – but also recognizing the need to adapt to different systems. He explains that the suitability of a ‘number 10’ depends heavily on the team’s formation. In a 4-3-3 setup, the traditional ‘number 10’ role is often absent, replaced by two ‘8s’ and a defensive midfielder.

However, in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Mofokeng would seamlessly fit into the attacking midfield position. Crucially, Mosimane believes Mofokeng’s style of play would be particularly well-suited to Aston Villa’s current tactical approach, especially in a 4-4-2 system where wingers frequently cut inside. He emphasizes Mofokeng’s ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game, noting his previous reputation as a prolific assist provider, now complemented by a growing goal-scoring record.

This dual threat, according to Mosimane, makes Mofokeng a valuable asset to any team. The coach’s insight carries significant weight, given his extensive experience managing top clubs across Africa and the Middle East, including Al Ahly, Bafana Bafana, Al-Ahli Saudi, Al Wahda, Abha Club, and Esteghlal FC. Despite the growing interest, Orlando Pirates have already rebuffed several offers for their prized asset. Al Ettifaq submitted a bid of approximately R26.9 million, while Minnesota United escalated their offer to R34.9 million.

Akron Tolyatti also entered the fray with a proposal of R26 million, but all three were swiftly rejected by the South African club. This demonstrates Pirates’ determination to retain Mofokeng, at least for the time being, or to secure a significantly higher fee for his services. The club clearly recognizes the player’s immense potential and his importance to their squad.

The situation is further complicated by the impending announcement of Bafana Bafana’s preliminary World Cup squad by head coach Hugo Broos, adding another layer of anticipation surrounding Mofokeng’s future. Meanwhile, domestic football continues to see movement, with Pheko Phago attracting attention from Sekhukhune United, much to the dismay of Kaizer Chiefs fans. Amakhosi are also reportedly pursuing Bright Ndlovu from Sekhukhune United, described as a versatile player capable of fulfilling multiple roles.

Beyond football, developments in regional energy supply chains are also making headlines, with a new fuel route via Walvis Bay potentially reducing costs and improving efficiency through a partnership between Afreximbank and Dangote





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Relebohile Mofokeng Pitso Mosimane Aston Villa Orlando Pirates English Premier League

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