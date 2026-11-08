Mosimane Drops Zwane for Afcon Qualifiers to Uphold Honesty Standard

Pitso Mosimane excludes Themba Zwane from Bafana Bafana squad to prioritize tactical honesty and combat agent narrative ahead of Kenya qualifiers.

Pitso Mosimane announced a decisive 27-man squad for Bafana Bafana on Thursday, setting the stage for back-to-back 2027 Afcon qualifiers against co-hosts Kenya. The South African national team faces these critical matches at Orlando Stadium on Friday, 13 November, and in Nairobi four days later. Mosimane stated that his straightforward communication style with the dressing room and the nation is essential for leading the team to new heights.

Mosimane Excludes Veteran Themba Zwane

The most significant decision in Mosimane's second squad announcement was the exclusion of 37-year-old Themba Zwane. Mosimane admitted that dropping the player, whom he praised highly upon taking the role two months ago, was an emotional and difficult choice. He acknowledged that Zwane is not just a forward but also a vital tactician who assists in analyzing younger players. The coach noted that leaving Zwane behind meant losing a coach on the pitch who helps identify individual player strengths.

Also read Siyanda Ndlovu Earns First Bafana Bafana Call-Up for Kenya Afcon Qualifiers

Commitment to Honesty and Tactical Standards

Mosimane emphasized that this level of straight-talking must become the standard rather than a one-time event. He argued that remaining honest with himself, the squad, and the public is crucial for steering South Africa to the next two African Cup of Nations tournaments and the 2030 World Cup. This approach is intended to pave a permanent path for local coaches to manage the national team successfully. It also aims to dismantle the persistent narrative that South African coaches accept kickbacks from agents in exchange for international call-ups.

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Addressing Criticism Over Sundowns Selections

Mosimane is facing criticism for relying heavily on Mamelodi Sundowns players, a tactic that echoes comments from his predecessor Hugo Broos. The former Belgian coach claimed that Mosimane would set the national team back five years by reviving habits of local coaches dealing under the table with agents. Mosimane defended the selection of Sundowns duo Bathusi Aubaas and Cassius Mailula over Orlando Pirates' Thapelo Mokobodi and Simpiwe Masilela. He stated that his first assignment was a high-stakes qualifier, making the use of tried and tested players a tactical necessity.

Expected Outcomes and Future Challenges

With Benni McCarthy's Kenya currently lower in the rankings, Bafana Bafana is widely expected to preserve their flawless start under Mosimane. The coach has made maximum points non-negotiable for the immediate future. While there will be ample opportunity to test his pledge to honesty in upcoming fixtures, the immediate focus remains on securing victories. This decisive squad selection marks a strong start to Mosimane's second tenure as the national team head coach.