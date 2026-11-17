Pitso Mosimane says Kenya are favourites for Tuesday's AFCON qualifier in Nairobi after Bafana Bafana's 2-2 draw, and defends his players from criticism.

Pitso Mosimane says Kenya are favourites to win Tuesday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier in Nairobi, despite Bafana Bafana holding them to a 2-2 draw in Orlando on Friday.

The return leg kicks off at 6pm South African time at Nyayo National Stadium. Coach Benni McCarthy's Kenya twice came from behind in the first encounter, putting a dent in South Africa's hopes of reaching the finals. That draw left Bafana top of the table, but Guinea beat Eritrea 3-1 to move above them, leaving Mosimane's side two points behind ahead of Tuesday's match.

Also read Pitso Mosimane Relies on Team Character for Bafana Bafana Win Against Kenya

Mosimane Praises Kenya Quality

Kenya have already secured their place at the 19 June to 17 July 2027 finals as tournament co-hosts, so only one other team can qualify from Group D. Mosimane wants that team to be Bafana, but knows they must dig deep. You are favourites tomorrow, Mosimane replied to a journalist about the underdog tag during the pre-match press conference. You went to South Africa and scored two goals. You still call yourselves underdogs?

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If you look at the table, and you weren't playing at home, we would take you as underdogs. But not now. You are not underdogs, you are a good team. Mosimane admitted he was surprised by Kenya's quality in the first game.

For me as a coach, it was not the Kenya I had been watching in their previous four games, he said. We watched those games, so it was a good surprise for us. We know how difficult it is to play against a team that has nothing to lose. Even if they lose, whatever the score, or if they win, it doesn't really matter for them.

That can make it tricky. It was a game of missed opportunities for us. We know that, but missed opportunities don't count in football. What counts is whether you scored or didn't score.

Ball possession doesn't count either. There are only two things on the scoreboard: the time and the goals. There is nothing about the chances you missed or how much possession you had. We have to be prepared for Kenya.

In a way, that first game has helped us because it has given us greater respect for them. They are a good team. If they can play like that away from home, I would have expected a different result against Eritrea. But that's football, and we respect them.

Coach Defends Team Selection

Mosimane also defended his players after criticism of his team selection on Friday. He was criticised for not starting the returning Mbekezeli Mbokazi, with many feeling Olwethu Makhanya was responsible for the second goal after losing possession. It's my life. If you don't want to be criticised as the coach, then you shouldn't be a coach, Mosimane said.

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But don't divide my players by telling them that one is better than the other. That's unacceptable. We come out and behave like a hen by putting all the chicks under our wing to protect them. When you try to break the players by asking journalistic questions, which you are entitled to ask, I won't accept it.

I like to protect my players, so I would rather take the criticism for the team losing concentration, which made us concede the second goal. But when you say that one player is better than the other, it's not right. If you say that Ronwen Williams is not good simply because he conceded a second goal, that's when I step in. I try to protect my players.

Squad Condition And Weather

It's not about me. On the squad's condition, Mosimane said: We have only minor issues, nothing serious enough to make excuses about. We should be fine with the players. We have one player who is sick, but hopefully he will be back.

The change in weather and the air conditioning have affected us a little bit. I was also suffering. You can see what's happening outside. It's a different Nairobi from what I expected.

I never thought I would be wearing big jackets here, but that's the reality.