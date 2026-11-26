The PSL has confirmed that Moses Mabhida Stadium will host the Carling Knockout final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on December 12 at 3.30pm, after eThekwini Municipality outbid Cape Town.

Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban will host the Carling Knockout final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday, December 12 at 3.30pm. The Premier Soccer League confirmed the venue at a live announcement held at the SuperSport studios in Randburg on Thursday evening.

The decision ended a bidding contest in which the City of Cape Town tabled a R4.5 million bid to bring the match to DHL Stadium. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis revealed the bid and rejected what he called anti-football claims after the city was snubbed for the semi-finals. eThekwini Municipality offered a better bid and won the rights to host the final.

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Moses Mabhida Stadium Premier Venue

Moses Mabhida continues to establish itself as the premier cup-final venue in South African football, having hosted most finals in recent history. The venue hosted the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this season, which Masandawana won. It will now host its second final of the season. This is the third time the stadium will host a Soweto derby final.

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It staged the MTN8 final in 2015 and the Nedbank Cup final in 2025, with Chiefs winning both matches. Mabhida successfully hosted both finals and received praise from the PSL leadership. FNB Stadium, the traditional home of the Soweto derby, was ruled out due to a scheduled J Cole concert on the same day. DHL Cape Town Stadium was the other venue vying for the final.

It has never hosted a Soweto derby and would have done so for the first time had it been awarded, but its bid failed. PSL chairman Irvin Khoza had insisted that if the chaos that usually ensues in the league Soweto derby hosted at FNB Stadium does not improve, they will consider taking the clash to Moses Mabhida. This match will be used as an unofficial pilot project.

Orlando Pirates Home Team Draw Privileges

During the live venue announcement, Pirates won the draw to be the home team. Their privileges will include having the home dressing room and selecting the kit colours they want to wear on the day. The draw was to determine the home team, who will receive privileges such as the choice of change room and jersey to wear.

Pirates will head into the match as clear favourites given their defending champions tag and impressive run of form across the board, which includes sitting top of the Betway Premiership standings so far. However, they will underestimate Chiefs at their own peril. Chiefs are out for revenge after the 2-1 loss in the league Soweto derby at the end of October.

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The last time they met Pirates in a cup final was the 2024 Nedbank Cup, ironically at the same venue, and in the final of this competition, the 2010 Telkom Knockout, they won both matches. Chiefs are competing in their first Knockout final since 2015, but they have won the trophy 13 times, more than any other side.

Pirates Bid Back To Back Knockout Title

Pirates, meanwhile, are looking to become the first team to win the Carling Knockout in back-to-back seasons for the first time since Chiefs did so in 2009 and 2010 under different sponsors. The Buccaneers qualified for the final after beating Stellenbosch 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium, while Amakhosi beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. eThekwini Municipality has not only tabled better offers than its rivals, but it has also been a superb host, providing efficient services from hospitality to transportation.

The PSL said tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, December 2, at 10am from Open Tickets.