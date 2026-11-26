Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs face off at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 12 for the CKO final, following a successful bid by the Ethekwini Municipality.

The Premier Soccer League has officially confirmed that the 2026 Carling Black Label Knockout final will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are scheduled to contest this prestigious domestic cup match on December 12 at 3.30pm. The announcement brings clarity to a logistical dispute that had temporarily threatened to move the event to the Western Cape.

Final Venue Confirmed for December Match

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will compete in the Carling Black Label Knockout final on December 12 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. This confirmation was issued by the Premier Soccer League on Thursday, solidifying the venue after rumors suggested the match might be held elsewhere. The decision ensures that the historic rivalry will unfold in KwaZulu-Natal rather than the originally proposed location in Cape Town.

Also read Gordon Ramsay to Host Revived Top Gear on BBC in 2028

Ethekwini Bid Outpaces Cape Town Financial Offer

The shift in venue was driven by a competitive bidding war between the City of Cape Town and the Ethekwini Municipality. Reports indicate that the bid submitted by Ethekwini was financially superior to the offer made by the Western Cape administration. City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis disclosed to Mawara Sports Worldwide that the City of Cape Town had presented a bid of R4.5 million to secure the hosting rights for the final.

Cape Town Loses Semifinal Hosting Opportunity

Criticism emerged regarding the City of Cape Town's performance in the bidding process, specifically concerning the semifinals. Although Stellenbosch FC was designated as the home team for their semifinal against Orlando Pirates, the match was relocated to the Moses Mabhida Stadium. The refusal by Cape Town to host this crucial fixture was cited as a significant factor in the Premier Soccer League's decision to award the final to Durban. This logistical failure likely diminished the appeal of the Cape Town Stadium as a host venue for the league's top events.

Advertisement

Moses Mabhida Stadium Dominates Domestic Cup History

The Moses Mabhida Stadium has established itself as the premier destination for the Premier Soccer League's domestic cup competitions. Since 2010, the venue has hosted 21 different domestic cup finals, making it the most consistent host for these high-stakes matches. The stadium's reputation for managing large crowds and providing a superior match-day experience likely influenced the final decision to keep the event in Durban. Orlando Pirates players previously lifted the Carling Black Label Knockout trophy at this exact location last year, adding recent history to the venue's legacy.

Kickoff Time and Matchday Preparations

Orlando Pirates have been drawn as the home side for the Carling Black Label Knockout final, despite the neutral venue designation. The match is scheduled to commence at 3.30pm on December 12, allowing for extensive broadcast coverage and fan attendance. The confirmation of the kickoff time and venue allows both the Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs squads to begin their final preparations. Fans can expect a high-intensity showdown between the two clubs at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium.